Manchester United are considering a transfer swoop for a 19-year-old rising star after holding internal talks over how to proceed with a deal. The Red Devils are back in Premier League action this Wednesday night, as they travel to London to face Arsenal, looking to make it three wins in four games under Ruben Amorim.

Ahead of the game at the Emirates, United have suffered an injury setback, as Luke Shaw has confirmed that he will miss the game against Arsenal and probably a few more, as he’s picked up what looks to be another muscle injury.

The injury is considered a “small” one, but Shaw took to Instagram on Tuesday night to thank fans for their support and state how frustrated he is with his recent injury problems: "It's hurting a lot having to write this as I really thought I had got through my recent struggles and was on a positive path going forward, but unfortunately I've had a small setback."

He continued: "But what I can promise is I will do everything I can to come back better soon to help this club achieve its ambitions this season. Thank you to everyone for the support. It really doesn't go unnoticed, and I really do appreciate it."

However, in positive news for United, Amorim has revealed that he is confident Amad Diallo will sign a new contract to remain at Old Trafford. The Ivory Coast international has been sensational since Amorim’s arrival, and he looks to be a key part of the Portuguese’s plans going forward.

Man Utd hold talks over deal for Antoni Milambo

According to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are interested in signing Antoni Milambo from Feyenoord. The 19-year-old has been with the Dutch side since 2014, working his way through the club’s youth academy before moving into the first team in 2023.

The versatile midfielder, who has won two caps for the Netherlands’ under-21s, made his first-team debut in the 2022/23 season but didn’t really establish himself in the first team fold until last season. Milambo played 13 times for Feyenoord in all competitions, featuring in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Plettenberg states that United consider Milambo a future transfer target, as he’s been on their list for some time now. Internal discussions have been held at Old Trafford over the signing of the midfielder, who can operate as a winger as well as a central midfielder, both as a ten and an eight.

Antoni Milambo's Feyenoord stats Apps 34 Goals 7 Assists 1

The Red Devils continue to monitor the Dutch player, as he’s seen as someone who "fits perfectly" into what the club is looking for in the future. United have gathered information on Milambo, and he is now on their shortlist for what looks like a summer 2025 move. However, Feyenoord may have other ideas, as he’s under contract with them until 2027.