Hoping to kick the Ruben Amorim era off with a bang on the transfer front, INEOS have reportedly made contact with the agent of a defensive target who would undoubtedly be their biggest signing at Manchester United yet.

Man Utd transfer news

There's work to be done at Old Trafford. The gap in quality between Manchester United and Arsenal was exposed for all to see in midweek as Mikel Arteta's side eased past the Red Devils on their way to another Premier League title race. The Gunners put faith in the Spaniard and have been rewarded ever since, climbing out of an era to forget and back into the Champions League.

Now, Manchester United must give Amorim the same treatment and hand the former Sporting Club boss some much-needed targets. Names such as Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams have recently stolen the headlines on that front, but it could be a defensive star who becomes INEOS' biggest star yet when the opportunity arrives.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester United have now contacted the agent of Alphonso Davies following initial reports of their interest and could now take advantage of the left-back's contract uncertainty.

As things stand, the Canada star is set to leave the Bundesliga giants as a free agent at the end of the season to hand one lucky club one of the bargains of the summer. With talks yet to reach a breakthrough, Manchester United could swoop in when the January transfer window opens to land a pre-contract agreement with the £180,000-a-week defender.

One of the best, if not the best left-backs in European football, Davies could instantly put an end to United's struggles down that side of their backline.

"Incredible" Davies would be an instant upgrade

By signing Davies, Manchester United - by coincidence or not - would have three of what could have been a Bayern Munich back four this time last season. But what they would also more crucially have is an instant and reliable upgrade on Luke Shaw who would also slot straight into Amorim's wing-back role as such a dangerous attacking asset.

Just ask Barcelona and they'll be quick to admit that Davies is too hot to handle at his best down that left-hand side, with the Bayern star playing a vital part when the Bundesliga giants historically thrashed Lionel Messi and his teammates 8-2 at the Nou Camp.

Since that night, Davies has continued to impress too and earned the high praise of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, who told reporters via Bavarian Football Works: "He is an extremely fun-loving person who sings a lot and laughs a lot. He is a kind-hearted person, has incredible dynamism. He is far from the end of his development. He will surely become one of the best left offensive defenders in the world.”