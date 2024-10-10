Manchester United have held talks with a "genius" manager to replace Erik ten Hag and have had an instant reply, according to a report.

Man Utd hold meeting over Ten Hag future

The Red Devils have made their worst start to a Premier League season under Ten Hag, eclipsing the unwelcome record broken during the 2023/24 campaign after seven games. Just two victories have come United’s way during that time, an opening day win against Fulham and a 3-0 win at Southampton, with defeats to Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Man Utd's next five fixtures Date Man Utd vs Brentford October 19 Fenerbahce vs Man Utd October 24 West Ham vs Man Utd October 27 Man Utd vs Leicester City October 30 Man Utd vs Chelsea November 3

As a result, pressure has been building on Ten Hag, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe was questioned on Ten Hag’s future recently, telling the BBC: "I don't want to answer that question. I like Erik. I think he's a very good coach but at the end of the day, it's not my call, it's the management team that's running Manchester United that have to decide how best we run the team in many different respects.

"They've not been there a long time, so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions. Our objective is very clear – we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it's not there yet, obviously – that's very clear."

Related Man Utd believe they'll sign £10m-a-year target even if they sack Ten Hag Man Utd have their eye on a player they would like to sign whether Ten Hag stays or leaves.

During the international break, Man Utd chiefs held a meeting to discuss Ten Hag’s future among other Old Trafford topics. The Times say that after six hours, the Dutchman avoided the sack and will continue as boss for the time being.

However, a new report has shared contact between Man Utd and a serious target who seemingly could have replaced Ten Hag.

Man Utd hold talks with Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi

One manager who has been linked with Man Utd is Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi. Reports in recent weeks and months have claimed that he is a firm target and was liked by Ratcliffe as a possible Ten Hag successor.

Now, according to reports from FC Inter News, Man Utd held talks with Inzaghi just last month, although the 3-5-2 style manager declined the approach from the Red Devils.

The report states that Inzaghi has had interest from Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the year and has now had a phone call with Man Utd but he is looking ‘to continue to win trophies in Italy, aiming to do well in the Champions League’.

Inzaghi, dubbed a “genius” by Thierry Henry, politely said “no thank you” to Man Utd, according to the report, who said it would have been crazy to swap jobs so early into the season. Whether or not Man Utd return for Inzaghi in. the future remains to be seen, but for now, Ten Hag survives.