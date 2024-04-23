Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have contacted a "sensational" manager to replace Erik ten Hag, according to a new update.

Man Utd manager rumours

The Red Devils survived a huge FA Cup scare against Coventry City on the weekend, but the way United lost a three-goal lead may not have done Ten Hag any favours over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe was at Wembley to watch the semi-final, and there have been plenty of rumours over the new co-owner making a change in the dugout this summer.

Previous claims suggested that Ten Hag’s future was a 50/50 call, with initial talks already held with Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi. England boss Gareth Southgate has also been linked as a candidate alongside Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou who is another mooted option. Surprisingly, Brentford’s Thomas Frank has been named as another top target, whereas the links to Graham Potter have continued.

However, it looks as if United have made a move for a new manager, with this update coming hours after the FA Cup semi-final.

According to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner in the last 48 hours, the Red Devils - and specifically Ratcliffe - have been in contact with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who looks set to depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

“It seems very unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will continue at FC Bayern. The FCB management still considers the decision to be the right one. Tuchel, on the other hand, has already been contacted by Manchester United.”

Holzner then added shortly after: “Owner Ratcliffe, who highly values Tuchel, has asked the current Bayern coach about a commitment for the coming season in the event that the club parts ways with Erik ten Hag at the end of the season. Tuchel is currently only focusing on the FC Bayern.”

Tuchel, who plays a 4-2-3-1 system, has previous experience of the Premier League with Chelsea and despite failing to win the Bundesliga, has Bayern in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel stats as a manager Wins 354 Draws 105 Losses 143 Goals scored 1,258 Goals against 659 Points 1,167 Honours 11

The 50-year-old looks set to be on the way out of Germany over the summer, though, so United could be hiring a Champions League-winning manager who former Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri called “sensational”.

“Thomas arrived here and on the first day we noticed the organisation that his team has. He shows a lot of videos, details and information that help us a lot on the pitch. The team is well organised, and he’s doing a sensational job. We need to take advantage of this, get the best out of him.”

A move to Old Trafford looks set to be one to watch, and with Ratcliffe a fan and Tuchel set to be available, the pieces appear to be falling into place.