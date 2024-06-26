Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a potential deal to sign Erik ten Hag's first signing of the summer, as the Red Devils look to make a return to the Premier League's top four next season.

Man Utd transfer news

With the decision made to keep hold of Ten Hag rather than turning their attention towards Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate, even reportedly closing in on a new contract for the Dutchman, United have seemingly shifted their focus towards incomings. Recent reports have linked the Red Devils with the likes of Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite as well as Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Branthwaite enjoyed an excellent campaign at Goodison Park last season, leading to United's reported £43m bid, which was turned down by Everton, who are still looking to stand their ground on their reported £80m price tag this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will match such a price, but there's no doubt that, whether it's Branthwaite or another option, United need a defensive reinforcement following Raphael Varane's exit.

It's not just the Frenchman who the Red Devils may need to replace this summer, however, with Casemiro's future still in doubt and an ideal option seemingly lined up. According to Fabrizio Romano's for Caught Offside, Manchester United have made contact over a potential deal to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer.

Whilst they are yet to present an offer to Paris Saint-Germain, Old Trafford chiefs are reportedly fans of the defensive midfielder who could have the chance to leave the French champions just one year after completing a move worth a reported £51m.

After clear struggles at the heart of Ten Hag's midfield last season, welcoming a player of Ugarte's calibre would not just replace Casemiro but also offer Kobbie Mainoo an ideal partner next season.

"Machine" Ugarte would be an upgrade on Casemiro

Following such a solid debut season, Casemiro very much looked like a 32-year-old midfielder on his way past his peak in the last campaign, sparking doubts over his Old Trafford future. In form or not though, if the Brazilian does leave this summer, United will need to welcome a replacement at the base of their midfield. And that's where Ugarte should come in.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Progressive Passes 16 12 Progressive Carries 87 112 Tackles Won 57 56 Ball Recoveries 181 133

Ugarte's ball recoveries compared to Casemiro's particularly stand out as the type of trait he could offer Ten Hag that the latter has otherwise struggled to offer in the last year. That energy off the ball would complement the likes of Mainoo well, handing United a much-needed boost at the heart of their side.

The PSG midfielder earned high praise before his move to the Ligue 1 giants, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who went as far as describing Ugarte as a "Uruguayan midfield machine" last February. Now, it is United who could benefit from such a player if they push on and present an offer to PSG this summer.