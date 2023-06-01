Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with David De Gea over a new long-term deal.

Despite a story from Calciomercato claiming that United were investigating replacing De Gea with Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, the Spaniard is close to committing his future to the club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Man United are "really close" to reaching an agreement with De Gea over a new deal.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment for De Gea, the agreement is really close.

"As we know, Man Utd are looking to extend De Gea and sign a new backup goalkeeper.

"So, this is the idea. For De Gea, it's about the final details."

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season but with a new agreement on the way, he looks set to stay at Old Trafford. It's unclear if he will receive a raise on his current £375,000 per week terms.

How did De Gea play for United this season?

The 32-year-old won the Premier League Golden Glove for keeping the most clean sheets. Alisson Becker, who finished second, kept three fewer than his Manchester United rival's 17 clean sheets.

Speaking recently, Harry Maguire had plenty of praise for his defensive teammate. The Englishman said: "He's been amazing this season. I think of the things I can say about him.

"He's made big saves in big moments and that's what David does. When we need him and he's called upon, he makes big saves. He's had an amazing season and It's one I'm sure he'll be really proud of."

Despite the praise, there have still been question marks surrounding De Gea's long-term future in the Premier League.

After a calamitous mistake against West Ham which gifted Said Benrahma a goal, it emerged that no Premier League goalkeeper has made more errors (4) leading to a goal than the Spaniard.

Even so, De Gea was brilliant for United this season. Without his 17 clean sheets, it's difficult to envisage a situation where Erik ten Hag and his players would have finished in the top four this season.

Retaining De Gea's services is a smart move especially with more pressing concerns to be addressed in the squad this summer transfer window.

The Red Devils can now preserve their funds and with a move to sign Neymar being mooted, they'll certainly need every penny they can save.