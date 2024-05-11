Manchester United need to win only one more of their matches during the 2023/24 campaign to secure silverware for the second year running and salvage a route into European competition next season.

It's been a chequered time for the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down from his legendary place in the dugout way back in 2013, with the Premier League or Champions League not conquered since and the club falling far from their one-time position of power at the summit of English and European football.

Managers have come and gone like the seasons and Erik ten Hag faces the very real prospect of joining a lengthy list of dismissed bosses after a calamitous campaign.

While the eighth-place Premier League side have struggled for form throughout an injury-ravaged year, they will clash against imperious neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final later this month for the second season running.

It won't be easy: United have lost six of the last seven fixtures against their rivals. Regardless of the outcome, Ten Hag might find himself out of a job, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe scouring the market for a new head coach.

Man Utd eyeing Erik Ten Hag replacement

According to a report this week from The Telegraph, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel - who is set to depart the club this summer - is in contention to replace Ten Hag, should the United boss be dismissed.

There is an understanding that Tuchel would relish the chance to move to Old Trafford after recently expressing his desire to return to the Premier League.

Encompassing the ambit of qualities needed from a top-class head coach, the German would prove to be a major upgrade on Ten Hag and, moreover, his unattached status swerves the need for a transfer outlay.

Why Man Utd should appoint Thomas Tuchel

Well-known presenter Mark Goldbridge has remarked that he believes Tuchel is a "destructive and power-hungry coach" who has fallen out with sporting directors at numerous former clubs - including Chelsea.

But be that as it may, Tuchel is one of the most intelligent and tactically fluid managers around, with a strong and convincing philosophy and a proven track record on the trophy front, having notably won the Champions League with Chelsea, defeating Manchester City in the final.

Thomas Tuchel: Recent Managerial Record Club Matches PPM Trophies Bayern Munich 59 1.97 1 Chelsea 100 2.08 3 Paris Saint-Germain 127 2.35 6 Borussia Dortmund 107 2.12 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

The 50-year-old might have a diversified approach to his team but he principally operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation and this could be perfect for Man United, who field a relatively similar style under Ten Hag and would find themselves able to adapt to the new way of life.

However, United have been outfought and outthought on countless occasions this season and Ten Hag appears to be out of his depth, injuries or no. Tuchel, conversely, has proved himself "one of the greatest tactical minds" of the modern game, as per one analyst and he would fix this part of the club's game.

Man United might have reached the FA Cup final for the second season in a row but it was hard work to get there, almost suffering an incredible collapse in the semi-finals against Championship side Coventry City, who recovered a three-goal deficit only to lose on penalties.

Pundit Alan Shearer did not hold back in his post-match assessment, stating that he thinks Ten Hag's future is "already determined" and that winning the prestigious competition "is not going to be enough" to save his job.

Time will tell, but if Tuchel confirms to Ratcliffe and co that he wishes to take the job, it would seem like something of a no-brainer. Unlike Ten Hag, the Bayern boss has truly proven himself at the elite level of the game.