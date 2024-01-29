Highlights Manchester United are in the race to sign Brighton sensation Kaoru Mitoma, but face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mitoma's statistics show that he would be an excellent signing for United, with his ability to dribble and create dangerous opportunities in the final third.

Mitoma's impact on the game is unmatched by any player in the United squad, making him a valuable addition to the team, even if it affects Marcus Rashford's position.

The rebuild at Manchester United is well and truly underway, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempting to fix the way the club functions.

However, on-the-field additions are yet to occur in what has been a quiet January for the Red Devils who are yet to welcome any new faces to the club.

The attacking department is what Erik ten Hag is keen to address, with his side struggling in the final third.

Man Utd's search for a new attacker

According to reports from Spain, Man United are in the race to sign Brighton sensation Kaoru Mitoma.

That said, they face plenty of competition for his signature with Arsenal said to be favourites to sign the winger after Mikel Arteta personally ordered a move was made. Treble-winners Manchester City also interested in the Japanese forward.

Mitoma's estimated value as per CIES Football Observatory is £68m, which likely rules out a move occurring this month due to FFP restrictions.

How Mitoma compares to Rashford

Last season, Marcus Rashford was unstoppable, scoring goals, and full of confidence, as he netted 17 times in the Premier League.

However, he has been a shadow of his former self this campaign, scoring just four in 26 total appearances, and the last thing he needs at this current moment is the attention of the media for his off-the-field activities, snapped in a Belfast night club a few days ago.

Nevertheless, consistency is what United have missed the most this season, and Ten Hag will want his players to perform to a certain standard for the most part. Having said that, Mitoma could just be the player to provide a continuous threat in the United attack, and that serves as bad news to Rashford.

The Japanese attacker entertained the Premier League for the first time last season when he scored seven goals and registered five assists in 24 starts.

This campaign, he's on track to match his previous numbers, as he's currently netted three times and provided four assists in 13 starts, with an ankle injury reducing his matches played.

Nonetheless, let's look at Mitoma's statistics from this season, which prove he would be an excellent signing for United.

Mitoma's 2023/24 PL Stats Stats (per 90) Mitoma PL Percentile Goals 0.20 Bottom 58% Assists 0.27 Top 25% Touches (Att pen) 8.04 Top 9% Take-ons attempted 5.93 Top 9% Successful take-ons 2.38 Top 13% Carries into penalty area 3.82 Top 4% Progressive passes received 14.38 Top 6% Stats via FBref

There's nothing that Mitoma cannot do when the ball is at his feet, and based on the statistics, it is no surprise that he did his university thesis on the art of dribbling.

The 26-year-old dazzles opponents with his feints, which enable him to breeze past opponents and carry the ball into dangerous areas.

Ten Hag's side lacks players who can take people on, with only two players in the squad boasting over one successful dribble per game, which often makes United far too easy to face.

Although his goal output is low, that direct dribble into the box often provides him with an opportunity to work half a yard of space to either set up a teammate or slot the ball into the corner with finesse, which has caused Mitoma's former teammate Christian Burgess to say he "finishes like [Thierry] Henry."

However, the main problem for Mitoma is that he is often being marked by two, sometimes three players at times, because there is only going to be one winner in a 1v1 scenario. That said, it has huge benefits for the rest of the team because it allows a numerical advantage to occur elsewhere.

There's not a player in the United squad that can impact a game in the same way that Mitoma can, and therefore, signing the Japan international could be a great piece of business, even if it banishes Rashford from the first-team picture.