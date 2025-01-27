Manchester United could reportedly be offered a £45m Chelsea player in a swap deal with Alejandro Garnacho, but it's not Christopher Nkunku.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils still have time to complete some important business in the January transfer window, as Ruben Amorim looks for more quality in his squad for the second half of the season.

Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume is seen as a reported target for United in the coming days, with the 22-year-old potentially seen as someone who can add more legs in the middle of the park, following the struggles of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this season.

Right-back could be another position that Amorim sees as important moving forward, whether that be this month or in the January window, and Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford. That would be an eye-catching addition, considering he is widely seen as one of the best in Europe in his role.

Nkunku is another player who has been backed to join the Red Devils in the near future, having struggled for playing time this season at Stamford Bridge. Now, one of his teammates has emerged as an alternative option.

Man Utd linked with £45m Chelsea ace

According to a fresh update from Give Me Sport, Manchester United could be offered Chelsea attacker Joao Felix in a swap deal involving Garnacho, having joined the Blues for £45m last summer.

He and Nkunku are both seen as "serious avenues" for the Red Devils to consider going down, and they are happy to sell Garnacho to a rival club with the Argentine more likely to leave than stay.

Felix would feel like a risky signing for United, in many ways, seeing as he has struggled to reach his potential since winning the prestigious European Golden Boy award back in 2019.

At that point, so much was expected of the Portuguese, in terms of becoming one of the best players on the planet, but instead, he has become a nomadic figure who has struggled to nail down a club.

That said, if Amorim believes that he can get the best out of Felix, he needs to be trusted. United would have a very gifted footballer on their hands, with Alvaro Morata lauding him during their time together at Atletico Madrid, saying:

"The truth is that Joao has a special talent, that last pass. Although also Correa, Lemar, Marcos, Koke... the people behind put up great balls and we have to keep working and run into space."

Joao Felix's club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Atletico Madrid 141 34 18 Barcelona 44 10 6 Benfica 43 20 11 Chelsea 40 11 2

There would be a risk element in United signing Felix, given his patchy form in recent times, but there is a wonderful footballer there who is waiting to explode if everything comes together, and he scored at Old Trafford for Chelsea last season.