Manchester United will face off against arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend, knowing that they're just one win from a Wembley day out in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils will hope the travelling Reds show signs of complacency hopping over to Old Trafford after scintillating recent form, but Jurgen Klopp will want his side to continue firing on all cylinders to overwhelm the hosts after a statement 6-1 victory in the Europa League against Sparta Prague.

To get the better of a strong Liverpool side, the Dutch boss in the Theatre of Dreams hot-seat could well reshuffle the formation and line-up at his disposal with Scott McTominay a potential unfortunate casualty to his manager's change of plans.

Why McTominay could be dropped

Despite the Scotsman boasting eight goals this campaign from the centre of the park, the 27-year-old midfielder could see his place in the lineup has been adequately filled today.

The Man United number 39 did shine brightly in patches when Ten Hag's men picked up a rather routine 2-0 win against Everton last time in the Premier League - McTominay winning eight duels in total - but other midfielders could well keep their place at the expense of the 6 foot 4 former youth product.

Emerging star Kobbie Mainoo and reliable maverick Bruno Fernandes will more than likely retain their spots in the reshuffled lineup, with Mainoo then lining up next to ex-Real Madrid warrior Casemiro in the holding spots to try and nullify the might of Liverpool.

With the midfield switched about accordingly, Ten Hag could then play the ace up his sleeve in the form of Rasmus Hojlund leading the line as a lone striker.

This could, in theory, be the play that terrorises Van Dijk and Co at the back today and seals Man United's progression through to the semi-final stage at the expense of their visiting nemesis.

Is Rasmus Hojlund back from injury?

With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho deployed down the flanks, alongside the aforementioned Fernandes tucked into that number ten spot, Man United fans would be overjoyed to see their Danish superstar up top again, after recent injury troubles, to try and sucker punch Klopp's men.

Speaking about the forward's fitness and Harry Maguire in the build-up, the manager noted: "We have, tomorrow [Saturday], one [training] session. We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good."

Fast-tracked back into the XI to try and exploit Liverpool, Hojlund's goalscoring record before a muscle injury had stopped him in his tracks in his side's last four games in Cup and League speaks for itself.

Hojlund's numbers - last five Man United games in the PL Game Goals Assists Luton (A) - 18th Feb 2 0 Aston Villa (A) - 11th Feb 1 0 West Ham (H) - 4th Feb 1 0 Wolves (A) - 1st Feb 1 1 Tottenham (H) - 14th Jan 1 1 Stats by Transfermarkt

Bagging in all five of his last Premier League games, alongside netting versus Newport County in an earlier round of the FA Cup, it feels like a no-brainer decision from Ten Hag and Co to reinstate the potent Scandinavian striker for the pressurised tie today.

Talked up as being an "exceptional" talent by teammate Maguire in the midst of this golden streak of goalscoring form, the hefty price-tag of £72m to land the ex-Atalanta man - which once raised an eyebrow - now looks like a justified fee to have forked out.

Man United fans will pray that their beloved Red Devils can dent Liverpool's confidence today to make Klopp's final season somewhat bittersweet, on the way to Ten Hag's men then lifting the coveted silverware at Wembley come the end of May.