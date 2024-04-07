Having struggled significantly against both Brentford and Chelsea in the past week, Sunday's clash against Liverpool isn’t the ideal fixture for Manchester United.

The Red Devils’ form of late has been completely subpar, winning just one of their last five Premier League matches, which has put even more pressure on the squad.

That said, Erik ten Hag’s team knows how to frustrate the Reds, with the latest meeting between the two clubs being a dramatic 4-3 win for the Red Devils.

The game plan will inevitably be almost identical to that FA Cup victory, yet there’s one player who has the potential to be the difference-maker, even more so than Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho’s performance vs Liverpool

This week, the Argentine truly cemented himself as one of the most promising talents in Europe, becoming arguably United’s most important player once again after two goals against Chelsea.

However, his performance against Liverpool last time out also proved that he can thrive against the best and in vital moments.

The 19-year-old played the whole 120 minutes, with his most influential moment being his assist for Amad Diallo’s late winner, driving at the heart of the defence before laying it off to the eventual hero.

As well as that, Garnacho was immensely creative, making five key passes while also being a direct threat himself, taking six shots, as per Sofascore.

However, despite the number 17 being the difference-maker on many occasions this season, it’s his attacking teammate who will have a much bigger role today.

Why Bruno Fernandes must start vs Liverpool

There’s no two ways about it: Bruno Fernandes has been by far the best signing for the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Portuguese wizard ticks every single box for the perfect attacking midfielder, and every attribute will be used against Jurgen Klopp’s side this weekend.

As United captain, the number eight will be tasked with setting the example for the rest of the team, which is always even more important when playing in a game where players can be swallowed up by the atmosphere and occasion.

But regardless of wearing the armband, his actions are those of a true leader, and after the FA Cup win against the Reds, the Manchester Evening News handed him an 8/10 rating for his performance, but that’s just become the standard for Fernandes now.

Fernandes' 23/24 PL Stats Stats Fernandes Squad rank Goals 5 5th Assists 6 1st Key passes (per game) 3.1 1st Big chances created 14 1st Passes completed (per game) 43 1st Tackles (per game) 2.0 3rd Total shots (per game) 2.7 1st Via Sofascore

The table above which showcased his average Premier League statistics for the season, it’s extremely clear to see just how influential Fernandes really is.

His well-rounded skillset enables him to thrive in any situation and game state, whether it be sitting in a low block and waiting for a swift counter or being tasked with unlocking a stubborn defence.

Fernandes’ biggest strength is definitely his creativity, and given that he ranks first in the United squad for assists, key passes per game, and chances created, it’s no surprise that he was labelled a “creative monster” by football analyst StatmanDave.

Absolutely everything goes through the 29-year-old, as he’s often the one to control the tempo of the game, which will be vital against the Reds, and alongside Garnacho, United will be a huge threat on the counter.

His defensive work rate, engine, and ability to press are also unreal, and his role off the ball will be to stop Alexis Mac Allister from working his magic in the middle of the park.

It’s quite clear that Fernandes’ performance may just have a direct correlation to the final result.