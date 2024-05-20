Manchester United supporters will rightly feel indignant after yet another campaign of suffering at Old Trafford, and though Erik ten Hag's repeated cries that his team have been ravaged by injuries hold weight, there's little question that the Red Devils have underperformed.

While a chance for silverware in the FA Cup final could yet see the term end on an almighty high, defeating rivals and holders Manchester City for the trophy, fans know the difficulty in toppling Pep Guardiola's four-peating Premier League champions.

Should United lose the second successive FA Cup final in a row, Ten Hag's hold on his managerial position will surely become perilously tenuous, having recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish, ending away from a Europe-qualifying spot.

Man United considering Ten Hag replacement

United have been linked with a range of names to possibly replace Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, with Thomas Tuchel probably with the highest profile, though several cogs shifted in the Premier League last weekend and now the club could consider delving down a shrewder road.

Indeed, according to journalist Anil Kandola, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS hold deep admiration for Roberto De Zerbi, who led his final fixture as Brighton & Hove Albion manager on Sunday, losing 2-0 to Ten Hag's side.

The Italian has garnered praise for his attractive brand of football and success in qualifying for Europe with the Seagulls last year, though has felt the weight of an extended campaign this time around and decided to part ways with the South Coast team after finishing 11th in the Premier League, winning only four top-flight fixtures in 2024.

Chelsea are also interested in De Zerbi's newfound availability, so Man United will need to act fast if they hope to secure their man.

Why Roberto De Zerbi would succeed at Man United

A perfunctory glance at Brighton's recent fortunes might leave supporters questioning whether appointing De Zerbi as Ten Hag's successor would be an astute piece of business for one of the world's pre-eminent outfits, but there are plenty of reasons why it could work out.

Firstly, the 44-year-old is on an upward trajectory and still in a relatively early phase in his managerial career, having caught the eye with Sassuolo in his homeland before taking the framework of Graham Potter's reign at the AMEX and taking Brighton to previously uncharted heights.

A protege of Pep Guardiola's tactical blueprint, De Zerbi instilled his philosophy wonderfully at Brighton and this is down in large part to his ability to forge deep and meaningful relationships with his players, with Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele heralding his impact.

The 33-year-old said: "He's full on, always working, always trying to get better, trying to learn, and it rubs off and it's infectious. The way I see football now whether I'm playing or watching TV is totally different to how I used to see it two, three or four years ago. I see a totally different sport now just through what he has taught us."

This revolutionary, transformative impact is something that would clearly pay dividends if executed well at the Theatre of Dreams, with the Red Devils suffering from an ineffective tactical implementation, leading to some scathing criticism from the likes of Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

De Zerbi's tactical approach speaks of a high-quality football mind and, by blending his interpersonal skills with his style of play, could lift Man United back to a position of success.

Moreover, his possession-based, suffocating, intricate system would be a welcome change from the - oftentimes - erratic football that Greater Manchester's red half has been treated to. Guardiola has actually praised the "unique" crafting of Brighton's on-pitch brand.

Premier League 23/24: Most Passes Rank Club Final Position Passes 1. Manchester City 1st 26,251 2. Brighton & Hove Albion 11th 23,547 3. Liverpool 3rd 22,515 4. Tottenham Hotspur 5th 22,488 5. Chelsea 6th 21,926 9. Manchester United 8th 18,074 Stats via Premier League

As the table suggests, De Zerbi would transform Manchester United into a squad of far greater control and fluency. They might have struggled to reach the heights of the 2022/23 campaign but Brighton underperformed their xG (expected goals) rate by 6.91, according to Understat, and their expected points by 6.41.

What does that tell us? Well, at the base level, it does speak of De Zerbi doing his part, setting his team up to score and win but seeing golden opportunities squandered.

United have enough quality to see De Zerbi's brand integrated effectively, especially since his principal 4-2-3-1 formation could see United skipper and talisman Bruno Fernandes rekindle his one-time imperious form.

Make no mistake, Fernandes, aged 29, is still one of the best playmakers in Europe, but he's not enjoying his most productive campaign in a disjointed Ten Hag system - though that's despite scoring 15 goals and supplying 12 assists from 47 matches in all competitions, which is hardly a poor return.

He also ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted and shot-creating actions, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 12% for tackles, the top 14% for interceptions and the top 2% for clearances per 90, as per FBref.

Few offer greater tenacity and quality in their performances, and in a system such as De Zerbi's, Fernandes could thrive as a regularly-ball-receiving fulcrum to charge the ball-playing system.

Just imagine the heights he could reach, perhaps finally clinching one of football's major prizes at Old Trafford, fitting for a devoted career at a football club desperate for something more.