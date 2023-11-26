The Premier League's in-form team get back underway this afternoon, with Manchester United - who have won four of their last five top-flight games - taking on an aggrieved Everton side at Goodison Park.

While that recent domestic run would suggest that things are on the up for the Red Devils, the major caveat is both who the club have come up against and how they have actually performed of late, notably only scraping wins against the likes of Luton Town, Fulham and Sheffield United.

In fact, in every league win this season, United have only beaten their opponents by a one-goal margin, indicative of just how dismal a start to the campaign it has been for Erik ten Hag and his men.

The former Ajax boss would likely have been hoping for a smooth return to action following the recent international break, yet on the agenda are three gruelling away trips to Newcastle, Istanbul and Merseyside in succession.

The latter fixture has also been added some unwanted extra spice for the visitors following the ten-point deduction for Sean Dyche's men, ensuring it is set to be a hostile and raucous Goodison atmosphere.

Into the Lion's Den United go, with Ten Hag's task made all the more difficult amid some frustrating injury news in recent times.

Man Utd team news vs Everton

Injuries have been the story of United's season so far, in truth, with Ten Hag having had to make do without a number of key figures of late, including the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

On a more positive note, long-term absentee Luke Shaw is in contention to feature later today having been absent since August, with the Englishman hoping to solve what has been a problem position at left-back.

The 13-time champions will also be hoping to have Rasmus Hojlund fit and available after the Dane was forced off against the Hatters two weeks ago, albeit with Ten Hag revealing that the 20-year-old is a doubt for the trip to Merseyside.

There was also some concern surrounding Andre Onana after the Cameroonian stopper sustained an injury while on international duty, yet the 27-year-old will be fit to feature, although one certain absentee is set to be Christian Eriksen, with the experienced playmaker having also been withdrawn early on against Rob Edwards' side prior to the international break.

Facing "some weeks" on the sidelines, according to his manager, Eriksen will pose yet another problem for Ten Hag in what has already been an unsettled midfield department, with it yet to be seen who will replace the 31-year-old in the centre of the park.

Possible replacements for Christian Eriksen

In all likelihood, Ten Hag will once again opt to select Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay as part of the midfield trio, with the latter man continuing his fine recent form after scoring for Scotland against Georgia last week - his seventh goal in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Just who will complete that midfield unit remains to be seen, however with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat, for instance, having yet to impress, notably being hooked at the break during the Manchester Derby defeat.

An obvious candidate for the role would have been Mason Mount - the man who replaced Eriksen against Luton - yet the former Chelsea gem is himself likely to miss the clash through injury and is facing his own stint on the treatment table.

Even if he was fit to feature, the one-time Derby County has hardly warranted a regular role in the side following a tough beginning at the Theatre of Dreams, failing to score or register an assist in the league.

With both Fernandes and now McTominay taking up advanced positions, the third member of the midfield will need to drop deep at times, something which may not come naturally to the more attack-minded Mount anyway, who frequently operated as a number ten or even on the flanks during his time at Stamford Bridge.

In need of a more suitable option to act as the deep-lying pivot in front of the back four, it could be time that Ten Hag finally looks the way of academy sensation, Kobbie Mainoo, with the 18-year-old having stepped up his return from injury in the youth ranks in recent weeks.

The reasons why Kobbie Mainoo should start against Everton

While yet to feature for the first team this season, Mainoo has been drip-fed minutes in the academy set-up in an attempt to get back to full fitness, notably featuring in both UEFA Youth League games against Copenhagen.

With three appearances also under his belt for England's U19 side over the past week or so - playing the full 90 against Mexico on Tuesday - the teenager will hopefully be ready to go in order to get his season properly underway in the senior ranks.

Starting XI for Kobbie Mainoo's first Man Utd start - vs Charlton (11/01/2023) Position Player GK Tom Heaton RB Diogo Dalot CB Harry Maguire CB Lisandro Martinez LB Tyrell Malacia CM Scott McTominay CM Fred CM Kobbie Mainoo RW Antony ST Anthony Elanga LW Alejandro Garnacho

It had looked to be a real breakthrough campaign for the promising midfielder after he featured against the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid in pre-season, although a cruel ankle injury while taking on the latter has put any excitement on hold.

With the likes of Eriksen and Casemiro out of the picture, however, now could be the opportunity for the "unreal" talent - as hailed by ex-teammate Anthony Elanga - to take on that defensive midfield berth, with Ten having previously stated that the youngster "is ready to take the (defensive) role".

Noted for having "similar attributes to Paul Pogba", Mainoo is seemingly a player who has everything in his locker to be a success at Old Trafford, as Elanga alluded to recently - in reference to Pogba:

"They are not the same player but just the way he moves and they can both do everything, defensive, offensive, he has a mixture of everything and is really good on and off the ball.”

Although throwing him into such a fiery contest against the Toffees may not be an ideal scenario, Mainoo does not look like one who will be fazed by the occasion, having been lauded for his "brave" showing against the Gunners during the summer by none other than club legend, Dennis Irwin.

Having made just three senior appearances to date last season, the Stockport native now appears deserving of a chance to add to that tally, starting with today's Goodison outing.