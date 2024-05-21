Manchester United are set to undergo a summer of change - and for the better. While the past decade has dealt far bleaker cards than that of the previous, Sir Alex Ferguson-engineered reign of reward, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have the chance to right the wrongs.

There's bound to be some exciting activity in the transfer market, but it's absolutely vital that some of Old Trafford's struggling stars are shipped on, following Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial - whose contracts are set to expire - out the door.

While Casemiro and Antony are two of the club's most criticised strugglers, there's no question that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to live up to his one-time promise and must be sold after the FA Cup final against indomitable neighbours Manchester City.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Man Utd future

Wan-Bissaka's performances this season will likely have some supporters hoping that he is not found in the starting line-up for this weekend's FA Cup decider, but a lack of alternatives means that he is sure to make at least one more start in Red Devils garb.

However, according to the Sun earlier in 2024, Man United have been willing to include Wan-Bissaka in a swap deal with Inter Milan for their dynamic defender Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries is out of contract in one year and might prove to be the perfect foil for Diogo Dalot, who is now regarded as his side's first-choice right-back when all are fit.

Given that he is said to dream of a move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, this could be the perfect move for Ratcliffe to make, for here is a player who yearns for a place at the club.

Why Man Utd are interested in Denzel Dumfries

With Luke Shaw hopefully fit and firing once again come the start of the new campaign, Dalot will find that he can ply his trade in his preferred right-sided role with regularity. The Portuguese can hold his head high despite United's troubles, with Statman Dave remarking that he has been Ten Hag's "best player".

And while Dalot will hope to hold down the right-back role, Wan-Bissaka's likely sale opens up the perfect window of opportunity to add depth and dimension with Dumfries' signature, who has emphatically secured the Scudetto with Inter Milan.

The Dutch dynamo is one of the most fearsome attacking wide defenders in the business and has even been described as a "monster" by journalist Alan Rzepa.

Denzel Dumfries: Serie A Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 30 Matches started 18 Goals 4 Assists 4 Big chances created 6 Pass completion 81% Key passes per game 0.9 Duels won 2.9 (53%) Stats via Sofascore

As per FBref, the 28-year-old ranks among the top 3% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 11% for assists, the top 2% for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 6% for aerial duels won per 90.

He's explosive and terrifying when in his stride, barrelling down the flank with the strength and style of a thoroughbred horse. Dumfries has the perfect skill set for success in the Premier League, with technical quality and strong physicality merging with an innate eye for goals and assists.

Wan-Bissaka is out of contract at the end of next season and it's highly unlikely he will pen new terms. Now is Ratcliffe's chance to initiate the new era with a purposeful signing.