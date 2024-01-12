Manchester United have faced plenty of difficulties this season.

This is highlighted by their eighth position in the Premier League and the fact that they’re already nine points off fourth.

With that in mind, Erik ten Hag will look to sign a new forward this month to help fix their attacking woes.

Man Utd transfers latest – Roony Bardghji

As per Football Insider, Man United’s scouting department have been monitoring Roony Bardghji this campaign.

The winger's contract expires in December 2025, but the Red Devils are reportedly huge admirers of him.

However, a move this winter is unlikely unless outgoings occur at Old Trafford due to financial fair play guidelines.

Roony Bardghji’s style of play

Since moving to Manchester for a whopping £86m, Antony has failed to impress. The former Ajax star has been unable to settle at his new club, with his performances unconvincing and underwhelming. Last season, the Brazilian scored eight goals and registered three assists across all competitions, but this term, he has failed to register a single contribution in 21 matches.

On the other hand, Bardghji has experienced his main breakthrough season since the summer, and the Red Devils have first-hand experience of the quality he possesses, as he scored the winning goal in Kobenhavn’s 4-3 win over United in the Champions League. The 18-year-old is an “unreal talent,” according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, as underlined by his 11 goals in 30 appearances this season.

Therefore, based on performances this term, it is reasonable to presume that the Swedish star would push Antony further down the pecking order, potentially making him the fourth-choice right winger behind Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Nonetheless, Bardghji’s performance against United gave a glimpse of his quality, and the table below shows a handful of his statistics from that game.

Bardghji vs Man United Stats Bardghji Minutes 27 Goals 1 Shots 2 Dribbles (successful) 3 (3) Pass accuracy 89% Ground duels (won) 3 (3) Stats via Sofascore

Despite only playing 27 minutes, the Swedish prospect showed the maturity and bravery of a seasoned professional. The occasion didn’t overwhelm the youngster, and his two shots, including the winner, displayed his goal-scoring instincts, which Antony clearly lacks.

The fact that he completed 100% of his dribbles also highlights his immense technical ability and agility. His small frame and 5 foot 8 height allows him to wriggle past opponents', and when that is combined with his direct approach, he can be unstoppable. However, he is also intelligent and knows when to retain possession, as shown by his 89% pass accuracy.

Furthermore, the left-footed whizz is a “pure diamond,” as per Kulig, as his technique is also backed by his strength and the ability to bounce off opponents. This is highlighted by his 3/3 ground duels won, which makes him almost similar to Bukayo Saka regarding his inevitability of keeping the ball even when he arguably shouldn’t.

Overall, Bardghji has all the attributes to become an elite winger, and Ten Hag must look to bring another Roony back to Old Trafford.