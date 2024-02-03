Manchester United have had a relatively quiet January in terms of transfers, with the club failing to bring anyone in, unlike last season.

Erik ten Hag must be content with his current squad amid the return of key players after recovering from injuries.

With a full squad finally available, Red Devils have won their last two games, scoring eight goals in the process, but let's take a look at the next star who could get even more minutes in the first team.

Olise's potential move to United

The recent talk about Michael Olise has been regarding a potential move to Man United in the summer, just as much as his outstanding performances. The Crystal Palace winger could become the first signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's reign in a deal worth less than his £60m release clause.

Nevertheless, the France star has netted six goals and provided three assists this season in just ten games, with an average of 74 minutes per match. The 22-year-old has contributed to a goal in each of his last five games, including a goal and two assists in this week's 3-2 win over Sheffield United.

However, United could already have an Olise-esque player in their academy, which would allow the club to spend their funds elsewhere.

United's Antony upgrade and their answer to Olise

There's no two ways about it: Antony's £86m move from Ajax to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 has been nothing short of a failure, and another piece of evidence to prove United's recruitment strategy is a mess.

Over 68 matches since his arrival, the Brazilian has scored nine goals and registered four assists, which is not up to scratch for a player who has such an expensive price tag. His first goal contributions this season came in last weekend's 4-2 win over Newport County, where he picked up a goal and an assist, but in the Premier League he's blanked in 18 matches.

A player who has overtaken Antony's goal-contribution record in the Premier League despite playing just 16 minutes in the competition is young winger Omari Forson. The 19-year-old linked up with Kobbie Mainoo to secure the last-minute winner in United's recent 4-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he has shown his quality in the youth teams, as the table below highlights.

Forson's 2023/24 Stats Stats Games Goals Assists Premier League 2 4 3 1 UEFA Youth League 2 2 1 EFL Trophy 2 2 0 FA Cup 2 0 0 Premier League 1 0 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see by his dominance in the youth teams, it is the right time for him to step up into the first team, especially with Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri leaving the winger options very light.

The youth star is left-footed and he can play across the attack, yet he is at his best on the right due to his ability to use both feet comfortably, unlike Antony, who is frustrating due to his "refusal to use his right foot," as per journalist Mike Keegan.

Forson can also score goals and provide opportunities for others, yet United Academy director Nick Cox has labelled the winger as "exceptional," but in regards to his mentality and resilience rather than his technical abilities, which is even more important at this stage of a player's development.

It won't be long until Forson is given a chance to overtake the underperforming Antony, while also ensuring that United can save millions in the transfer market by removing the need to snap up Olise this summer.