Manchester United’s pending appointment of Ruben Amorim could give them the edge over Premier League rivals Arsenal when it comes to signing a £50 million star, according to a new report.

The 2024/25 season has so far been one to forget for Red Devils supporters, but Amorim’s expected arrival could soon change that, as they hope it can be the start of a new era at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look to be closing in on the appointment of Amorim, as his current side Sporting CP confirmed to the Portuguese stock exchange on Tuesday that United are willing to meet Amorim's release clause.

The 39-year-old is not expected to come to the Premier League side alone, as his two trusted assistants are also expected to follow him to Old Trafford. Carlos Fernandes, 29, and Adelio Candido, 28, have both worked with Amorim at Sporting and Braga, and that looks to continue in Manchester.

However, there is still a delay to the deal being announced, as Sporting wants another £4 million from United for the release of members of his backroom staff. Amorim is said to have a 30-day notice period, but if United are willing to pay the £4 million, they are likely to waive that period, and he will become United manager straight away.

The Portuguese was asked about him joining Man United on Tuesday evening, but he remained quiet over the news. He said: “Nothing is decided yet. I don't know if it's the farewell game or not." As United supporters continue to wait for the announcement of Amorim, his potential arrival could also give the Red Devils a boost in the transfer market, in particular when it comes to signing one player.

Man Utd could now have advantage over Arsenal to sign £50m star

According to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke, Manchester United’s appointment of Amorim could give them the edge in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish striker has been instrumental in what Sporting have achieved in the last 12 months, as he’s been a constant goal-scoring presence in Portugal.

Gyokeres signed for Sporting in the 2023 summer transfer window and was key in them lifting the league title last season. Described as a “powerhouse” by data analyst Ben Mattinson in the past, Gyokeres has continued that fine form this season.

This report states that any interested clubs may have to pay his £83 million release clause in full, but it has been claimed that he could be allowed to leave for around £50 million in 2025, as Manchester City and Arsenal are also interested in the striker. Gyokeres is said to be a big fan of the imminent new Man United manager, as he’s helped transform his game while in Portugal.

Viktor Gyokeres' Liga Portugal record Apps 42 Goals 41 Assists 10

The forward is under contract until the summer of 2028, but given his record since arriving in Portugal, it may not be long before he is making a move back to England, and United could now hold a key advantage ahead of the rest.