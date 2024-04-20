Manchester United could hijack a European giant's summer move for an "outstanding" international champion, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

It has been a season to forget at Old Trafford, with performances and results nowhere near good enough, even though they are still in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag finds himself under pressure to keep his job beyond this season, but it remains to be seen what decision Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make.

United's new part-owner has come in and made his presence felt, making key backroom additions and appearing on the verge of bringing in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United as the club's new sporting director.

One player whom both the Red Devils and rivals Manchester City are believed to be targeting is Michael Olise, with the Frenchman thought to be pondering a Crystal Palace exit in the summer, as a new challenge may be needed at this stage in his career.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is another rumoured target for United, but the England international will reportedly demand more money per week than Bruno Fernandes, while young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye is wanted by both them and Liverpool.

Attacking reinforcements could be needed moving forward, especially with Antony and Marcus Rashford struggling for form and Anthony Martial likely to move on, and it looks as though an exciting player could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Man Utd want "outstanding" ace

According to a new update from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have a "serious interest" in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo this summer.

They are looking to potentially hijack Barcelona's move for him, with the La Liga giants eyeing him up as a primary target in the coming months, and United entering the race could make things awkward.

Olmo could be an excellent option for United if they do pip Barca to his signature, having been linked with a move for him in recent weeks. He is an international champion, having won the UEFA Nations League with Spain in 2023, and at 25, he is at a good age to come in.

The Spaniard has nine goal contributions (four and five assists) in 18 German Bundesliga appearances this season, outlining his end product in the final third, and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has called him "outstanding" in the past, also adding: "He has exceptional abilities and is very safe with the ball. When he gets put under pressure, he knows how to provoke a foul."

While not necessarily a world-renowned star attacker, Olmo has proven himself at the top level, scoring eight goals in 33 caps for Spain, and he is a versatile attacking player who is capable of thriving centrally behind the striker or on either flank.

Barca clearly have a huge pull and appear to be leading the race, so it is easy to envisage Olmo choosing them over United, but a new era could be dawning under Ratcliffe, and the Leipzig man could see it as an ideal time to move to Old Trafford.