And so it is finally over, Erik ten Hag is no longer Manchester United manager.

It has been a simply disastrous start to the 2024/25 season for the club. The Red Devils are stumbling in the Premier League and Europa League and are struggling to win a game. They currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League, with just 11 points to their name so far.

The Red Devils, who won the FA Cup last season, will be hoping they can turn this torrid form around soon with Ruud van Nistelrooy now at the helm on an interim basis.

The iconic Dutchman - or whoever ends up being the new permanent appointment - certainly has their work cut out...

United’s underlying stats in the 2024/25 Premier League

Perhaps the most striking stat for United so far this term is the fact they have won just four games in all competitions in the entire season, having played 14 times. Those victories have come against Fulham on the opening day of the season, Premier League strugglers Southampton, League One outfit Barnsley and, most recently, Brentford.

One issue the Red Devils have had this season is scoring goals. They are the second-lowest scorers in the division this season, with just eight goals to their name. As per Understat, the Red Devils have an expected goals tally of 15.65xG, although that still places them 11th in the xG table.

Whilst they have conceded 11 times so far in the Premier League, they are worryingly 15th for expected goals against. United’s current tally stands at 17.52xGA, with four of the five sides who have a worse number in that metric sitting below them in the Premier League.

Man United goals scored and conceded home vs away in PL 2024/25 Home Away Stat Number PL rank Stat Number PL rank Games 4 N/A Games 5 N/A Goals scored 3 =10th Goals scored 5 =7th Expected goals 5.91xG 14th Expected goals 9.74xG 3rd Goals conceded 7 =5th Goals conceded 4 =2nd Expected goals against 8.82xGA 16th Expected goals against 8.69xGA 13th Stats from Understat

Unsurprisingly, those woes have resulted in the end for Ten Hag, given how badly the side are performing this season. Rumours have been swirling about who could replace the Dutchman, including one manager who is a legend of the game.

The manager who could replace Ten Hag

The manager in question here is former Barcelona boss Xavi. The legendary midfielder recently left his post at the helm of the La Liga giants, who are now flying high under Hansi Flick. According to a report from Sacha Tavolieri, the Spaniard is a 'concrete lead to succeed' the Dutchman and is having talks with club officials.

Indeed, the 44-year-old has a strong record as Barca manager despite the fact he left the club at the end of last season. In 143 matches that he coached his former side, Xavi oversaw 91 wins, and just 23 draws and 29 losses. His side managed to score 280 goals under him in that time.

Interestingly, the Spaniard, who won the World Cup and two European Championships with his nation, was once a target for United as a player. He explained that the club “approached me once through Sir Alex Ferguson's brother”, although he rejected the offer in favour of Barcelona.

In terms of his style of play, Xavi favours a direct 4-3-3 formation, taking inspiration from the legendary sides he featured in as a player, with intricate, one-touch passing moves and plenty of underlaps from midfield. One of his best wins as Barca boss was a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Supercup in 2023.

Xavi could also be the perfect manager for United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 19-year-old has become a key player for his boyhood club over the past 12 months and is one of England’s most talented young midfielders. He already has 44 senior appearances for the Red Devils under his belt.

Learning from one of the greatest midfielders of all time would be huge for the England international’s development. During his time at Barca, he developed La Masia graduates Pedri and Gavi into two world-renowned midfielders.

With a brilliant track record of developing young midfielders, Mainoo could take his game to the next level under Xavi, learning new intricacies to further develop his game. It could be a match made in heaven.

Xavi could then represent the dream upgrade on Ten Hag, having averaged 2.07 points per game during his time at Camp Nou, while the now ex-United boss finished with a record of just 1.84 points per game from his 128 matches at the helm.

Not only does Xavi give young players a chance, exactly what United stands for, but his style of play could fit the squad well. It might end up being the dream appointment for the Red Devils as they look to save their season, with the club once again chasing a new permanent manager in this turbulent post-Ferguson era.