With 17 games played in the Premier League, Manchester United picked up their first draw of the season this weekend as they held Liverpool to a potentially instrumental goalless draw.

This point puts United in seventh, six points behind fourth place, which will be their goal for the season.

Goals have been infrequent for Erik ten Hag’s team, netting just 18 times, the lowest goal tally in the top 14 clubs in the table. Therefore, the boss wants to add another attacker to his side.

Man Utd transfers latest – Raphinha

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Raphinha, with a swap deal including Jadon Sancho potentially on the cards this winter, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

The Brazilian is keen on remaining at Barcelona, but the club is willing to listen to offers for the attacker.

However, a move in January is highly unlikely, with the Catalan side said to be demanding €100m (£86m) for the winger - as per the report.

How Raphinha compares to Antony

The ex-Leeds United winger has struggled to lock down the right-wing spot in Xavi's side since his arrival last season, and he has found it even more difficult this time around due to the rise of wonderkid, Lamine Yamal. The number 11 has featured in 13 La Liga matches this season, starting just six, but he has registered a goal contribution per start (two goals, four assists).

Although most Premier League fans are aware of Raphinha, he is a left-footed winger who operates on the right, mostly cutting inside onto his left foot to either shoot or cross towards the back post. He has a relentless approach to the game, both in possession and out of possession, which helps his team regain control.

United fans will be put off by the prospect of an expensive left-footed right winger joining the club after Antony’s troubled time in England, but how does the duo actually compare?

Raphinha vs Antony stats Stats (per 90) Raphinha Antony Goals 0.3 0.1 Assists 0.38 0.07 Shots total 3.83 3.14 Crosses 6.42 1.52 Tackles 1.2 1.55 Stats via FBref

As you can see, Raphinha offers far more output than his compatriot, which, based on United’s goals scored, is a significant area that needs improving. Ex-Man Utd winger Daniel James labelled the Barcelona star as a “magician” who can do anything on the pitch, and based on his creative output, it is difficult to disagree.

The 27-year-old is a touchline winger who is desperate to make things happen, as highlighted by his crosses and shot averages, and he would offer a much more direct outlet on the right if he were to sign for the Red Devils.

Furthermore, Raphinha clearly boasts superior stats to Antony in all in-possession aspects, but the current United winger - who has no goals or assists to his name this season - has proved to have a slightly better defensive output, yet that is going to be the case when Raphinha plays for a side that dominates the ball so much.

While splashing the cash on another costly Brazilian winger doesn’t perhaps seem like a smart decision, the Barcelona man is “unplayable” on his day - as per LeedsTV presenter Oscar Marrio - and when you consider that Antony continues to frustrate, such an upgrade could well be needed.