Manchester United's season has been one step forward and two steps back ever since the 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend.

The Red Devils sit eighth in the Premier League after 20 games, winning ten matches while also losing nine.

With that in mind, Erik ten Hag will look to improve his squad in January, particularly his attack, which has scored just 22 goals in the league.

Man Utd transfers latest – Michael Olise

According to The Mirror, Man United are interested in signing Michael Olise, who has been labelled as “one of the best wide playmakers in Europe” by renowned scout Jacek Kulig.

The Crystal Palace winger has a release clause of £60m, which can be activated in the summer, and it's thought Ten Hag's men are willing to pay that sum.

A move this January is highly unlikely, especially considering United’s current financial fair play situation.

How Michael Olise compares to Antony

Since joining Man United last summer for £82m, Antony has failed to live up to the high expectations, often leaving the fans frustrated.

To sum up his performances, the Brazilian has played 21 matches for the Red Devils this season and failed to register a goal contribution. He’s now gone 1,417 minutes and has taken 48 shots without scoring in the league.

On the other hand, despite overcoming injuries and only playing his first game of the season in November, Olise has scored five goals and registered one assist in just seven Premier League starts.

That alone proves he would be an Antony upgrade, but let's also look at the stats from the last year across the top European leagues that show it.

Olise vs Antony Stats Stats (per 90) Olise Antony Goals 0.22 0.10 Assists 0.29 0.07 Key passes 2.52 1.53 Crosses 8.78 1.39 Shot-creating actions 5.18 3.86 Successful take-ons 2.12 1.74 Tackles 1.83 1.70 Tackles (Def third) 0.76 0.83 Stats via FBref

As you can see, Olise is a creative wizard who can cause havoc from open play and set pieces. He is particularly dangerous from crossing scenarios that he finds himself in frequently due to his ability to cut inside onto his stronger left foot or go on the outside to produce quality on his right. This is highlighted by the fact that he’s in the top 1% for crosses per 90. It is clear that the 22-year-old wipes the floor with United’s number 21 in terms of chance creation.

Furthermore, one of the only attributes that Antony has been praised for is his work rate off the ball, but Olise even matches him defensively, as shown by the tackles won and tackles won in the defensive third, indicating the Palace winger is willing to track back and support his full-back.

The difference between Olise and Antony is night and day, with the former being one of the deadliest right-wingers in the Premier League and the latter being a passenger for the most part. Olise has the potential to transform United’s attack completely, and the Red Devils would also be acquiring a set-piece specialist.

The only downside to signing the Palace ace is his injuries as of late, but with Amad Diallo back from injury problems himself and Alejandro Garnacho showing he can play on the right, Ten Hag will be able to manage his minutes to get the best out of him.