Manchester United caused something of a stir last weekend after announcing the shock capture of Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City, with the highly-rated figure having been named as the new CEO at Old Trafford - taking the reins from the outgoing Richard Arnold.

Formerly the Chief Football Operations Officer for City Group, Berrada has been a key cog in the Etihad machine over the last decade or so, playing his part in forming a side that has dominated the Premier League in recent times - winning five of the past six league titles.

As much as it may pain United to admit, the club need to try and replicate the success of their city neighbours amid their own 11-year barren run without a league crown, with Berrada hopefully set to bring his obvious expertise to the table at the Theatre of Dreams.

One facet of the Red Devils' inner workings that this statement appointment can help to improve is recruitment, with Berrada having notably played a part in the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund back in 2022.

Having also been involved in the capture of another influential City figure - Rodri - the incoming chief could replicate that success by making a key signing in the near future at Old Trafford.

Man Utd eyeing the next Rodri

According to a report from TEAMtalk earlier this month, United are among the top European clubs who are showing an interest in Argentine youngster, Federico Redondo, with the 20-year-old having caught the eye amid his displays for Argentinos Juniors in his homeland of late.

Joined by Real Madrid and Liverpool in their admiration, Erik ten Hag's side could reportedly be able to snap up the 6 foot 2 gem for just £8m this month - a modest fee in the modern market.

If a deal is not done before the end of the window, Berrada - who is likely to take on his new role at the end of the season - could lead the charge for Redondo's signature this summer, with such a bargain move likely to set the tone for a move away from the club's costly and scattergun transfer approach of recent times.

How Redondo compares to Rodri

It was Berrada who helped to broker the deal to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid back in 2019, with the Spaniard joining for a fee of around £62.8m, amid reported interest from United at the time.

Since winning the race for the former Villarreal man's signature, City have certainly reaped the rewards, with Rodri arguably developing into the "best" in his position in world football, according to his manager Pep Guardiola, having even scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final.

To then find the heir apparent to the 27-year-old in the form of Redondo could allow the Red Devils to find their own midfield monster, with the Argentine U20 international having been likened to the City star by talent scout, Jacek Kulig.

Described as "something special" by journalist Roy Nemer, the £8m playmaker can be the beating heart of Ten Hag's midfield, having notably averaged 7.07 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days as a marker of his ball-playing quality - not far off what Rodri has achieved in Manchester (9.63 per 90).

Also a towering presence like the 6 foot 3 Rodri, the defensive-minded asset is a true "midfield controller" - as described by Kulig - who can dictate the tempo of a game, with that again much like the former Atleti man, who Kulig lauded as a "deep-lying orchestrator".

With Rodri having been a central figure in Man City's treble success last season - making 56 appearances in all competitions - he is certainly the type of talent that United should be chasing, hence the wisdom in acquiring a perfect successor such as Redondo.