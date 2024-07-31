Marcus Rashford is a talent who has struggled at Manchester United over the last 12 months, scoring just seven goals in his 33 Premier League appearances in 2023/24.

It’s a huge contrast from the season prior, where he scored 17 goals, helping the Red Devils claim the Carabao Cup after scoring in the final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

As a result, he missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024, with Rashford needing to hit the ground running this season if he is to replicate the numbers that he’s previously set in the past.

Multiple new additions are still expected after the signings of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, with the midfield department still the area boss Erik ten Hag wants improvements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

One player in particular has been touted with a move to Old Trafford, with his talents undoubtedly helping Rashford return to the performance levels he’s previously showcased in the North West.

Man Utd could sign Euro 2024 star this summer

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo of late, with the playmaker having caught the eye after playing his part in Spain's surge to Euro 2024 glory.

The former Dinamo Zagreb man registered three goals and two assists in Germany for La Roja, having firmly put himself in the shop window as a result of those standout displays.

Whilst he enjoyed a successful tournament this summer, his stats from the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign are just as impressive, with Olmo having the ability to aid Rashford in his bid to regain his impressive form.

Why Olmo could star for Man Utd

Over the past couple of years, Jude Bellingham has cemented himself as one of the best youngsters in European football - starring at Borussia Dortmund, before moving to Real Madrid last summer.

He played a key role in England’s run to the Euro 2024 final, scoring two vital goals - including a bicycle kick against Slovakia which saved the nation after they were on the brink of defeat.

However, despite his recent rise to stardom, he’s been unable to match Olmo in numerous key areas, with FBref claiming the pair are similar players based on their statistical record across the last 365 days.

Dubbed a "natural-born goalscorer" by former La Masia coach Denis Silva Puig, Olmo may have registered fewer combined goals and assists over the course of last season than Bellingham, but he still made his mark in attack, averaging more progressive carries and more shots per 90

His impressive tally of assists last season could hugely aid Rashford in his efforts to replicate his goal tally from a couple of seasons ago - with the winger still possessing the quality to succeed at the club. All he needs now is the service.

How Olmo & Bellingham compare in 2023/24 Statistics Olmo Bellingham Games 21 28 Goals + assists 9 25 Shots per 90 2.8 2.4 Progressive carries per 90 3.7 3.3 Tackles won 1.6 1.6 Blocks per 90 1.3 1 Stats via FBref

With the club desperately trying to bolster their midfield ranks, Olmo could succeed in a deep-lying role, with his tally of 1.6 tackles per 90 demonstrating his ability to regain possession before excelling with his creativity in the final third.

His talents are perfect for Rashford, with the duo potentially able to form an excellent partnership at Old Trafford, handing the Red Devils a huge chance of securing Champions League qualification if both players reach the levels they are capable of.