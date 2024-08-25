It has certainly been a busy few months of the transfer window for Manchester United. The Red Devils have brought in four new signings and sold several players in order to reshape the squad as Erik ten Hag looks to improve on a poor campaign in 2023/24. United finished eighth last season, and although they won the FA Cup, will be hoping to improve on their league finish.

The 13-time Premier League champions have particularly strengthened at the back. They brought in Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt for a combined fee of around £60m, with young 18-year-old French centre-back Leny Yoro also signing for the club from Lille for around £52m.

Joshua Zirkzee also signed for the Red Devils from Bologna for just £36.5m, strengthening up front. The two clubs agreed a fee slightly higher than his release clause, but are paying the deal off over three years. If rumours are to be believed, then Manuel Ugarte will be the next signing through the door, with United finally thought to be close to agreeing a deal with PSG.

These signings have all helped reduce the average age of United’s squad, adding to an exciting young core that Ten Hag has built in the two and a bit seasons in the hot seat at Old Trafford, which includes breakthrough talent Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo’s breakthrough campaign

The 2023/24 season was an extraordinary campaign for 19-year-old academy graduate Mainoo, who rose to stardom in a United side that struggled to find consistent form. He quickly became a first-choice midfielder under the Dutch manager.

In fact, the youngster’s performances were even rewarded with a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. That was a competition in which he eventually became a starter for Gareth Southgate’s side, who suffered heartbreak in the final against Spain.

The Stockport-born wonderkid played 32 games for the Red Devils last term, overcoming an injury he picked up in the 2023 preseason to become a prominent player for Ten Hag. He scored five goals, including a winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City and a stunner against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Mainoo showcased exemplary skills on the ball last season, demonstrating superb close control in tight areas and quick feet. That is certainly something reflected in his FBref numbers; per 90 minutes, the Carrington graduate averaged 2.81 take-ons and on average, completed 1.58 of those take-ons. For both of those metrics, Mainoo ranks in the top 7% of midfielders in Europe.

Despite being just 19-year-old is incredibly composed on the ball and has a real eye for a pass. The England international plays with astounding maturity for someone who has played only a handful of first-team appearances.

Fellow Carrington prodigy Marcus Rashford praised the young England international for such an attribute. United’s number 10 explained that “nothing seems to faze” Mainoo, and noted that he is “composed and confident in his abilities”, which is perhaps why he has seemed so easy-going during his extraordinary rise to the top in the past 12 months.

One thing that United have struggled to find is a permanent partner for the 19-year-old. Ugarte is one option and is a player who seems destined to join the club, but the Red Devils have recently been linked with another player who could become Mainoo’s dream partner.

Man Utd target Brazilian midfielder

The player in question here is Fluminense and Brazil international midfielder Andre. The 23-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest from many clubs in Europe over the past 18 months, and the transfer rumours continue to roll along.

According to a report from TNT Sports earlier this week, the Red Devils are now the latest club to show an interest in signing the midfield maestro before next Friday’s transfer deadline. The report suggests that negotiations are ongoing between the Old Trafford club and Andre’s representatives.

However, United are not the only club currently interested, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also believed to be in talks with his agent about a move. However, neither club are believed to have made an offer for the midfielder, who could cost around £30m, the price Fulham were quoted for his signature earlier in the summer, although that deal fell through.

The in-demand talent has played a crucial part for Fluminense so far during the 2023/24 season in Brazil. He has featured 28 times in all competitions, including 11 in the Brazilian Serie A. Frustratingly, a knee injury kept him out of the Copa America over the summer.

Indeed, the Brazilian could prove to be the ideal partner for Mainoo. He thrives in a double pivot and would offer defensive security to the young England international, who could then look to drive forward and influence the game in the final third, where he really excels.

That is certainly reflected in his FBref numbers from the 2024 season. Andre reads the game superbly well and averaged 3.57 tackles and interceptions in the Brazilian Serie A, and a very impressive 7.42 ball recoveries per game, which ranks him in the top 3% of midfielders.

Andre defensive stats Stat (per 90) Number Ball recoveries 7.42 Tackles and interceptions 3.57 % of dribbles tackled 57.1% Blocks 1.47 Stats from FBref

His off-the-ball quality is certainly very clear to see, but the youngster also thrives on the ball. He is a wonderful progressive passer, and averages 5.87 per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the 77th percentile of midfielders. He retains possession superbly and ranks in the top 5% of midfielders for passes completed per game, with 60.86 on average.

United certainly need a long-term target for their young starlet in midfield, and Andre could offer the solution to their solution. His impressive work rate out of possession, coupled with his quality on the ball, could be the perfect blend to pair with Mainoo, who would not be shackled with as much defensive responsibility as he has previously been.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described Andre as a “jewel”, and for just £30m, United might well look to bring him - ahead of Ugarte - to the club as the man to get the best out of their gem of a talent, Mainoo.