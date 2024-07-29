Manchester United have been busy this summer ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with Erik ten Hag already being given two big signings in the shape of Leny Yoro from Lille, and Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Further recruitment will be needed though if United are to deliver a return to the Champions League qualification spots this season, having finished 8th last season, and eight points off of the top four.

One of the positions being linked recently was right back, with rumors of interest in Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui to replace/compete with current United right back, Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a report from MailOnline, Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, and have re-visited the proposed swap deal, which involves Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, the report does state that these talks are not currently advanced.

It also claims that the defender's contract is set to expire in 2025, and this could be seen as a good opportunity for United to pounce on a target they have 'been admirers of for several years'.

Dumfries made 36 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions last season, scoring four goals, providing six assists, and contributing to 17 clean sheets.

Dumfries vs Mazraoui comparison

Mazraoui made 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring zero goals, providing four assists, and contributing to 10 clean sheets in his 1,982 minutes played for Bayern Munich last season.

Dumfries, who was described as "breathless" by Micah Richards, for his impact down the right-hand side for the Netherlands in Euro 2024, offering width in attack, and brilliantly timed runs going forwards.

It is seen from the stats this season of both players, the Inter star offers more threat going forwards, having that goalscoring ability, as well as the quality to provide crosses into the box and create chances for others.

Dumfries vs Mazraoui comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Dumfries Mazraoui Non-Penalty Goals 0.18 0.00 Shots Total 1.42 0.83 Assists 0.23 0.20 Shot Creating Actions 2.48 2.64 Progressive Carries 2.76 2.49 Touches (Att Pen) 3.95 2.25 Tackles 1.15 2.39 Aerials Won 1.84 1.46 Stats taken from FBref

Dumfries has the attacking edge from fullback over Mazraoui, bettering him in goals, assists, shots, progressive carries and touches in the penalty area, as well as having a better aerials won metric, which can be used offensively and defensively.

Mazraoui's attacking numbers are still good, creating 2.64 shots per 90 (shot-creating actions), and still providing 0.20 assists per 90, which ranks in the top 15% of fullbacks in the top five leagues. He also doubles Dumfries tackles per 90, but often playing in a back five at Inter Milan, his defensive responsbilities aren't as big, compared to Mazraoui in a back four.

Dumfries ranks in the top 5% for most attacking metrics for a fullback, whilst still having the physicality, speed, and frame of a top-class defender. His ability to contribute to both sides of the ball at such a high level, makes him an excellent prospect at right-back for United.

This could then keep Dalot on his toes as he would have a player with the potential to replace him in the XI to compete with throughout the season.