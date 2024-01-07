While the season is merely at its mid-point, there is a semblance that the campaign is already over for Manchester United, with manager Erik ten Hag in need of a lengthy FA Cup run in what is now the club's last realistic hope of securing silverware in 2023/24.

The return of the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro from injury could well give the Red Devils the lift that they are craving, although with much of the damage having already been done - including the early exit from Europe - the focus will be beginning to shift toward possible improvements that could be made this summer.

There will no doubt be a desire to see a change in tact in the transfer window amid the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the INEOS chief already seemingly setting his sights on potential new recruits ahead of next season.

Man Utd transfer news

As per a report from the Standard earlier this week, Ratcliffe is believed to be eyeing a move for Crystal Palace starlet, Michael Olise, as was one of his first signings at Old Trafford, with the wing wizard potentially set to be part of a 'squad overhaul' at the club this summer.

The report suggests that the France U21 international has a release clause as part of his current deal that comes into effect this summer, although having signed a new contract back in August, that figure is likely to be beyond his prior £35m get-out clause.

As per Football Transfers, the belief is that the 22-year-old could command a fee of around £60m, albeit with the possible interest of rivals Arsenal likely to prove something of an obstacle, with the player himself said to favour a move to the Emirates.

Even so, if United can persuade the former Reading man to join Ten Hag's ranks, they could well have their next Bruno Fernandes on their hands.

How Michael Olise compares to Bruno Fernandes

Described as "one of the best wide playmakers in Europe" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Olise has enjoyed a promising campaign thus far at Selhurst Park, with five goals and one assist to his name in just nine Premier League outings.

While injuries have been an issue for the London-born talent, when he is at his best he is seemingly "unstoppable" - according to pundit Darren Bent - having formed a delightful partnership with Eberechi Eze in south London.

An undoubted "joy to watch", in the words of Kulig, the £100k-per-week sensation would certainly be a real statement addition for the Red Devils, particularly due to his stylistic and statistical similarities to Fernandes, as noted by FBref.

That likeness to the United skipper - who also has six goal involvements in the league this season - can be seen by their creative influence for their respective sides, with Olise ranking in the top 10% among his European peers for shot-creating actions and the top 16% for assists per 90, with Fernandes, meanwhile, ranking in the top 3% and the top 21% for those same two metrics, respectively.

While typically deployed on the flanks, the Palace gem can also mirror his Portuguese counterpart in operating in an attacking midfield berth, boasting the defensive prowess needed to thrive in that role as he ranks in the top 15% for tackles made per 90 - Fernandes is just ahead as he ranks in the top 11%.

Top ten similar players to Michael Olise 1 - Romain Del Castillo 2 - Solly March 3 - Bruno Fernandes 4 - Domenico Berardi 5 - Teji Savanier 6 - Angelo Fulgini 7 - Alex Berenguer 8 - Julian Brandt 9 - Junya Ito 10 - Raphinha via FBref

Although Olise may not yet be at the levels of the former Sporting CP ace - who tops the division for chances created - he is on the right path to be able to emulate him, showcased by the fact that he has created four 'big chances' and averaged 2.2 key passes per game this term. That is not far off Fernandes' return of nine 'big chances' created and an average of 2.9 key passes per game.

The latter man remains the undoubted talisman at the Theatre of Dreams at present, although with few options to compete with or potentially replace the 29-year-old when needed, snapping up a youthful, dynamic talent like Olise may prove essential this summer.