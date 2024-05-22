You could go as far as to say that the left-back position has been a problem for Manchester United since the departure of Patrice Evra over a decade ago.

Luke Shaw was supposed to be the long-term suitor for the role, but an injury-hit career has often left the Red Devils scrambling for backup.

This has continued to be the case this campaign, with right-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot being forced to play out of position in the number 23's absence.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that it’s a position that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is desperate to bolster, as one target in particular won’t only fix the issue but also make Alejandro Garnacho a world-class player.

Man Utd’s search for a new left-back

As per reports in France via TEAMtalk, Man United are looking to sign Rayan Ait Nouri this summer.

It’s mentioned that not only is the Wolverhampton Wanderers player a target, but he’s viewed as a priority for the left-back role.

In order to acquire the tricky full-back, it’s likely to cost in the region of £40m, given his importance to Gary O’Neil’s squad.

However, they won’t be alone in their pursuit of the Algerian, with Arsenal also interested in signing the defender.

Why Ait Nouri could turn Garnacho into a superstar

There’s absolutely no two ways about it: the rise of Garnacho has been one of the only positives that can be taken from this drab season.

Having broken through last season, the Argentine has taken on so much responsibility this time around, starting 37 matches in a row and becoming a key player.

The 19-year-old has played in 36 Premier League games, scoring seven goals and providing four assists while playing on both flanks.

However, his best position is without a doubt on the left wing, but unfortunately, the lack of a constant full-back on that side has held every player back who’s operated on that side, and with the introduction of Ait Nouri - "one of the Premier League’s best players in 2024" according to Sky's Dougie Critchley - Garnacho could really go to the next level.

Ait Nouri vs Shaw 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per 90) Ait Nouri Shaw Matches 33 12 Touches 51.2 64.7 Successful dribbles 1.9 0.6 Tackles 2.2 0.9 Balls recovered 4.1 4.9 Duels won 6.3 2.8 Fouls won 1.6 0.2 Via Sofascore

As you can see from Ait Nouri’s average stats compared to Shaw’s this season, the full-back is a much more dynamic player who, most importantly, is reliable.

Although he may not be the most threatening full back via his passing, the Algerian is a huge threat via his unstoppable dribbling and the ability to get up and down the pitch with ease, which would free up plenty of space for Garnacho down the left.

The number three also plays with extreme intensity, entering plenty of duels, recovering balls frequently, and making tackles, which will ease the youngster's defensive duties a tad.

Furthermore, the best attribute that both players have is that they can stay wide and invert with ease, which would make the left-hand side of the United attack incredibly unpredictable.

Whether that means the full-back drifts inside and allows Garnacho to dribble on the outside or Ait Nouri overlapping and creating space for the number 17 to cut inside and unleash a strike at goal.

Overall, the “creative” star, as he was dubbed by analyst StatmanDave, would provide endless support to Garnacho and make him far less isolated. For that reason alone, the Red Devils must look to acquire his signature.