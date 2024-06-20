Scott McTominay is a player who often splits the opinion of the Manchester United fanbase, with some unable to look past his flaws.

However, there’s no denying that he’s developed into a clutch player over the last 12 months, particularly in the final third.

The Scotland international proved that he’s a threat in the box once again this week for his nation at Euro 2024, netting the opener against Switzerland.

However, despite his heroics for Steve Clarke’s men, United could look to bring in a new midfielder this summer who’d be an upgrade on the number 39.

Man Utd want midfield reinforcements

According to a report from Italian outlet TuttoSport, Adrien Rabiot may look to secure a move to Old Trafford.

In the copy, it’s mentioned that ‘he is waiting for Manchester United’ as contract negotiations stall at Juventus.

Back in May, there were plenty of reports suggesting that the Red Devils could look to make a move for the Frenchman this summer.

Now that his future is unclear, INEOS may look to sign the midfielder on a free deal, having previously put £148k-per-week aside for his salary.

Why Rabiot would be an upgrade on McTominay

Over the last two seasons in particular, Rabiot has been a consistent performer at the heart of the Juve midfield.

During the most recent campaign, the number 25 became a crucial player for Massimiliano Allegri, helping his side finish third in Serie A and win the Coppa Italia.

Across the season, Rabiot featured 30 times from the off, boasting an average of 86 minutes per game, which proves he was a key player that can be relied upon.

Despite not beating his goal tally of eight from the 2022/23 campaign, the left-footed star still managed to have an impact in attacking zones, scoring five goals and providing three assists, which made him Juve’s third-highest scorer in the league.

Rabiot vs McTominay 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Rabiot McTominay Goals 0.17 0.33 Assists 0.10 0.05 Shots 1.29 2.08 Touches 51.77 43.89 Passes completed 33.81 25 Progressive passes 4.07 3.03 Progressive carries 2.44 1.37 Tackles 1.97 2.32 Dribblers tackled 1.02 1.04 Via FBref

The 29-year-old was often deployed as the left-sided central midfielder in a 5-3-2 system, where he had been given the role of providing energy at both ends of the field, which is why he's been described as a "monster" by journalist Robin Bairner.

In truth, the only attribute that McTominay provides at Man United is being a handful in the opposition penalty area, but Rabiot also has the capability to be a threat in similar situations, as shown by his goals, assists, and shots.

However, the Juve star has also proved that he has the defensive discipline to thrive in a midfield two for France, often operating in a 4-2-3-1.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star is just as tenacious as the Scottish ace, winning a similar number of tackles and stopping plenty of counterattacks, as shown by his dribblers tackled, which would make United far less vulnerable at the back.

On top of this, Rabiot is excellent at covering ground, whether that’s by tracking back to break up attacks or carrying the ball forward, something that's substantiated by his progressive carries which are far superior to the Scottish ace's.

Furthermore, Rabiot is far more comfortable on the ball than McTominay. That's the main reason he'd be an upgrade, with the latter often failing to give the Red Devils anything in possession, as shown by his touches and passing stats.

Overall, signing Rabiot on a free transfer would be a fantastic deal, and given that he’d be an upgrade on the academy graduate, it’s a no-brainer.