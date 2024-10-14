Manchester United may move for a new name to replace Erik ten Hag should they decide to part ways with the Dutchman in the coming weeks, according to one fresh report.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United sack latest

After a dismal 3-0 defeat home Premier League to Tottenham, it was expected that another loss against either Aston Villa or Porto in the following week could have seen the Manchester United hierarchy part ways with Ten Hag, a little over two years and £650m after they appointed him.

However, United snatched a point against Porto late on, after throwing away a 2-0 lead. Then, with all of the Red Devils hierarchy in attendance at Villa Park, they were able to hold onto a 0-0 draw with Unai Emery's high-flying side in a game that did little but underline the importance of veteran defender Jonny Evans to the Manchester United backline.

The result meant that Ten Hag broke records as Manchester United boss, beating the worst-ever start for the Red Devils in a Premier League season that he himself set just 12 months ago.

However, it persuaded the hierarchy to hold fire on his departure, with the Dutchman seemingly on borrowed time and perhaps a third international break looming enough to convince onlookers that he deserves another month to try to turn things around at Old Trafford just months after being handed a new contract in the wake of winning the FA Cup.

United have seven games before that international break, including two Europa League ties and an EFL cup clash, and a relatively favourable run of fixtures will need to produce results for Ten Hag to stay in a job, with United currently languishing in 14th place.

Ten Hag's fixtures to save his job? Opponent (home/away) Competition Brentford (home) Premier League Fenerbahce (away) Europa League West Ham United (away) Premier League Leicester City (home) EFL Cup Chelsea (home) Premier League PAOK (home) Europa League Leicester City (home) Premier League

Should he fail to produce results, it seems that the Red Devils have already identified a potential successor.

Manchester United eye up Premier League boss

That is according to GiveMeSport, who report that the Red Devils are ready to consider Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

Howe has done an impressive job at Newcastle in roughly the same timeframe as Ten Hag, backed by relatively meagre means by comparison to the Dutchman, and the United hierarchy are said to be "huge admirers" of the English manager.

His success has been noted by England as well as reportedly the Red Devils, but Newcastle Chief Executive Darren Eales has issued a hands-off warning to any potential suitors.

"Eddie’s been an amazing manager and we’re committed to him”, he explained in July.

"I’m not going to talk about the specifics of Eddie’s contract but he’s on a multi-year deal which was extended last summer.

“He’s our employee and we’re not looking to release Eddie. He’s a top coach, he’s the right coach for Newcastle United at the right moment. This is the coach we want to lead the club for the [foreseeable] future."

Of course, Howe already knows new Red Devils chief Dan Ashworth well from their time working together with the Magpies, though whether or not that would be enough to convince him to swap Tyneside for Trafford is another matter, with Newcastle unlikely to let their most successful boss of the last two decades leave without a fight.

Indeed, the report claims that a "substantial compensation package" would be required to lure him away from St James' Park, something that Manchester United may ultimately baulk at when the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino could all be landed without a fee.