The 2023/24 season all comes to a head for Manchester United on Saturday afternoon, with the traditional season finale of the FA Cup final. Erik ten Hag’s side will meet their rivals Manchester City at Wembley for the second consecutive season, aiming to right their wrongs of last campaign and go out on a high note.

There is no doubt that it has been a poor campaign for Ten Hag and his team, finishing eighth in the Premier League, with a win against City now the only way they can qualify for Europe. In recent weeks, the rumours of the Dutchman departing United have been intensifying, but on Friday, journalists all but confirmed the news.

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, United’s new owners have “decided to sack Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final”, regardless of the result against Pep Guardiola’s side. Ten Hag himself has already denied this, saying that INEOS “told me directly” that they would like to rebuild the club with him at the helm.

Ipswich boss and former United coach Kieran McKenna is hotly tipped to take charge of the Red Devils if Ten Hag does get removed from his post. He has done a super job with the Tractor Boys, helping them to back-to-back promotion from League One and the Championship.

However, there have been rumours this week of another recently sacked manager taking over at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Man Utd’s managerial plans for the summer

The manager in question here is former PSG and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea sacked the Argentine on Tuesday afternoon, and it has already been suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could turn to him to take over at Old Trafford.

According to insider Graeme Bailey, Pochettino is in the mix for the role and is already 'willing to make a quick return to coaching' following his dismissal at Stamford Bridge. Despite a tough start to the season, Chelsea’s form took a positive turn towards the business end, losing just three games in all competitions since the start of February, with only one of those defeats coming in the Premier League.

Indeed, as Bailey points out, Pochettino’s sacking from the Blues means that there will be no release clause or need to buy him out of his contract. Bailey makes it clear that this has 'been highlighted to interested parties' already by his entourage.

This leaves the door open for United, or other clubs requiring a manager this summer, to make a quick move and appoint the Argentine without spending a penny. Whilst McKenna is no doubt an attractive prospect for the Red Devils, a deal for Pochettino is almost too good to be true.

How Pochettino would benefit Marcus Rashford

Pochettino is famed for his time at Tottenham, which included a superb run to the Champions League final in 2018. His fluid 4-2-3-1 system was one of the most enterprising in football at the time.

Although his side were trophyless, he brought Spurs to the brink of success which they had never experienced during the Premier League era. He was so good that former Spurs goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes described him as a “football genius” for his exploits in north London.

One of the success stories of Pochettino’s time at Spurs was Son Heung-min, who thrived under the Argentine. He joined the club in 2015 for £22m and has become one of the best players in the Lilywhites’ history.

Under Pochettino, Son scored 75 goals and registered 35 assists in 203 games. He was deadly from the left, driving at players from his starting position out wide and exploiting the penalty box. If Pochettino got the United job, we could well see a similar role for Marcus Rashford, which could help him rediscover his best form.

There is no doubting Rashford’s quality. Whilst he has had a disappointing season in 2023/24, with just eight goals in all competitions, he has 131 goals and 64 assists for United in 401 games. He is a deadly winger when at his best, relentlessly running at players and using his pace to get in behind. Like he did with Son, this is a strength that Pochettino could exploit.

Rashford and Son - Premier League records Stat Rashford Son Games 272 303 Goals 83 120 Assists 39 62 Stats from Transfermarkt

Pochettino has openly praised the 26-year-old in the past. In an interview with Sky Sports during the 2022 World Cup, the former Spurs boss explained that he has “always liked” Rashford, before discussing how he believes the winger is “a great player” and that the “quality is there for him”.

On reading this, United fans might be licking their lips at the heights Rashford could reach under Pochettino. He has a good track record with getting the best out of direct, wingers, with Son the perfect example. If United do decide to go down the Pochettino route, Red Devils fans could see the best of Rashford once again.