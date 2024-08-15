Whilst their recent focus has been on welcoming reinforcements, Manchester United could now reportedly sanction the sale of a player who Erik ten Hag loves in a big-money sale.

Man Utd transfer news

Having shown plenty of promise despite eventual defeat against Manchester City in the Community Shield on penalties, Manchester United have added further fresh faces to Ten Hag's side, confirming the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. The duo arrive to complete the Red Devils' backline ahead of the beginning of the Premier League campaign.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, the first of the Red Devils' arrivals, Mazraoui said: “It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.”

Following the defensive duo's arrival, however, United could be about to bid farewell to an attacking star. According to reports in Spain, Manchester United and INEOS could be tempted to sell Marcus Rashford in a deal worth €100m (£86m) this summer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia willing to make a mega-money move before the end of the month and transfer deadline day.

Rashford, like many of his teammates at Old Trafford, had a season to forget last time out, failing to find form and failing to fire Manchester United any higher than a disappointing eighth. Missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 England squad as a result, the winger now finds himself at a career crossroads.

"Unstoppable" Rashford needs to start season well

Simply put, Rashford cannot afford to endure another inconsistent campaign at Manchester United. Ten Hag must know which version of the winger that he is going to get on a matchday. And that version must be the player who scored 30 goals on top of 10 assists in the 2022/23 campaign, and not the winger who managed just eight goals and five assists in all competitions last season.

At a career crossroads, some at Old Trafford may be tempted to cash in, but Ten Hag will undoubtedly back his forward to rediscover his best form. The Dutchman praised Rashford in January of 2023, saying via Manchester Evening News: "I don't think I said he had to learn to deal with it, but he has; he knows how to deal; he knows that in top football you have to suffer, sacrifice, and have painful moments.

"Especially a player like he is, he's unstoppable, opponents will go tough against him to stop him. But you have to deal with it, and I think he's capable of it. He keeps investing, he keeps going, he keeps focusing for his chances and in the end he got a reward and the team got his reward."