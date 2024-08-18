Manchester United’s 2024/25 Premier League season kicked off on Friday night with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford. It was the curtain-raiser for the English top-flight campaign, with Old Trafford arguably the perfect venue to get another exciting season underway.

A debut goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee gave the Red Devils all three points against the Cottagers, with the Dutchman capping off a well-worked move to introduce himself to the United faithful in the perfect way. It wasn’t all plain sailing for Erik ten Hag’s side, who had to cope with dangerous Fulham counter-attacks, but they rode those waves well and came out with three points.

Unsurprisingly, given the fact Friday night’s affair was the first game of the season, both sides looked tired as the minutes ticked by. In particular, United made some substitutions in midfield to freshen things up in the middle of the park to help cope with Fulham in transition.

United lacked midfield options off the bench, with Scott McTominay making an appearance and Christian Eriksen an unused substitute. Youngster Toby Collyer was also on the bench but did not feature.

It is no secret the Red Devils are looking to strengthen in the centre of the park before deadline day on 30th August to add depth and more quality in midfield. They have recently been linked with one player who could prove to be an excellent option to do just that.

Man United target Bundesliga midfielder

The player in question here is Borussia Monchengladbach and France midfielder Manu Kone. The 23-year-old has impressed during recent seasons for the German outfit and could well leave the club this summer, with some clubs circling.

According to a recent report from Graeme Bailey, Kone is one of the names on an extensive midfield list for United as they look to add depth in the centre of the park. The midfielder has 'been discussed internally' by the United hierarchy.

However, they are not alone in their bid to acquire the 23-year-old’s services this summer, as Italian giants Juventus and Milan are also thought to be interested in the Frenchman. As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri are set to complete a deal for French midfielder Youssouf Fofana in the coming days, meaning United could have an edge over the seven-time Champions League winners.

In terms of a price for the midfielder, Bailey reports that a deal for the Monchengladbach midfielder could cost less than £30m to get over the line.

Why Kone would be a good signing

Kone was an important cog in the Monchengladbach system last season. He featured 22 times in the top flight, chipping in with one goal and two assists. However, the Frenchman did struggle with injuries at times and had two notable spells on the sidelines last campaign.

The 23-year-old could prove to be a brilliant alternative to Sander Berge, who has also been linked with United this summer. The Red Devils are believed to have pursued a deal for the Burnley and Norway midfielder in a deal that could cost them £30m.

Not only that but former Toulouse man Kone could be an exciting upgrade on United’s No 18, Casemiro. Despite a good showing against Fulham on Friday, the Brazilian struggled last campaign, to the point that Jamie Carragher suggested the vastly experienced midfielder 'needs to call it a day at this level and move' during the transfer window, although that is yet to happen, despite reports.

Should United end up moving Casemiro on, they will need to bring in a replacement, and Kone - who has been compared to Paul Pogba - could prove to be the better option ahead of Berge. The Frenchman is of a similar profile to the United midfielder. That is to say, he is a tough-tackling ball-winner and could be a more like-for-like replacement than if they signed Berge.

In fact, this is also backed up by the stats on analysis site FBref. On average, the 23-year-old midfielder completes 3.47 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes. That is more than Berge, with the Burnley man averaging just 2.96, although Casemiro trumps them both, with an impressive 4.59 per 90.

When breaking that statistic down further, it is worth noting that the Gladbach man finishes far ahead of the other two on interceptions. He makes 0.87 interceptions per 90, with Casemiro ranking second at 0.82, and Berge last with just 0.69.

Interestingly, Kone wins more ball recoveries on average than Berge and Casemiro, showing his mobility and dynamism off the ball. The French midfielder makes an average of 6.42 each game, with the Burnley midfielder and United's Brazilian midfielder both averaging 6.05.

Kone, Berge and Casemiro defensive stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Kone Berge Casemiro Tackles + interceptions 3.47 2.96 4.59 Ball recoveries 6.42 6.05 6.05 Blocks 1.27 1.47 3.36 Clearances 0.92 1.8 3.23 Stats from FBref

In terms of their in-possession quality, it is once again very close. Casemiro averages the most progressive passes with 5.09, while Berge comes in at a close second with 4.91. The Monchengladbach number 17 does rank last, although his numbers are not exactly poor, averaging 4.05 per game.

Kone also averages more completed take-ons per 90 than the duo. He boasts an impressive 65.4% success rate, completing 2.14 per game. Casemiro comes in second, completing 0.41 (50% completion) and Berge is third on the list, averaging 0.6 (48.8% completion).

Whilst Casemiro and Berge perhaps excel at some areas of the game more than Kone, the Monchengladbach midfielder brings balance between the two. In signing the Frenchman, United could bring in someone who possesses the best aspects of their current number 18 and former Sheffield United midfielder Berge. He could be a dream upgrade to Casemiro, by keeping a similar profile within the squad while having someone better at carrying the ball, and someone who can last the full 90 minutes more regularly.

Should United get this deal over the line for up to £30m, it could be a superb piece of business, bringing in an "exceptional" midfielder, as football scout Antonio Mango has described him in the past. It could well be money well spent on a well-rounded No 6 who could help revolutionise the United midfield as Ten Hag looks to challenge for further honours this season and push for a top-four finish.