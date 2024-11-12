INEOS are could look into offering a £200,000-a-week international in exchange for a young Brazilian star as Manchester United plot a January transfer, according to a new report.

The Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford is now underway, as the Portuguese arrived in England on Monday afternoon to begin his role as the club’s new head coach. He has to wait until 24th November to take charge of his first game, but between now and then, there will be plenty of discussions about how the club goes forward.

Related INEOS make enquiry to sign £195k-p/w "monster" star for Amorim at Man Utd INEOS have made their first move to land an unhappy player in the January transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news

Amorim and the United board may hold discussions about plans for the upcoming January transfer window, as it may be an opportunity to make changes to the playing squad if there is money available.

Central defence is a hot topic of debate at United, as Amorim will likely operate with a back three. Therefore, despite having Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez and Leny Yoro as viable options, Amorim may want the club to add another decent option in that area of the team. It emerged over the weekend that United are interested in signing Danilo from Juventus, who is 33, but has proved to have great versatility in the back four.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also planning a shock move when the new year arrives, as they have made an enquiry over the signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

The attacker is thought to be unhappy with his game time at Stamford Bridge and is weighing up his future, and United are showing they are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford. But he is not the only forward-thinking player they are looking at, as they also have their eyes on a Brazilian.

Man Utd may offer Antony in exchange for Lorran

According to TBR Football, Manchester United may look to offload Antony in exchange for Flamengo’s Lorran. The 18-year-old came through the academy for the Brazilian side, but didn’t break through into the first team until 2024.

Meanwhile, Antony, who cost United around £80 million, has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford, and this season has been no different, as the £200,000-per-week international has played just five games in all competitions, scoring one goal - which came against League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

The report states United have a "long-standing" interest in Lorran, as he’s now emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football. However, the Red Devils are not alone in their pursuit, as several Premier League teams are also contemplating a move in January. However, United have an advantage over the other European sides at least, as Lorran's preference is to play in the Premier League.

Lorran's Flamengo stats in 2024 Appearances 36 Goals 4 Assists 5

Flamengo are a side that have shown interest in Antony in the past, so United’s board could be preparing to offer the Brazilian flop in exchange for Lorran.

However, it remains to be seen if Flamengo see this as an offer they are willing to take, as they would lose a young star in Lorran for a player in Antony who has really struggled in recent years. The 18-year-old has a release clause of £43 million, but Flamengo could be willing to accept a lower offer in January.