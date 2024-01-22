Like many clubs in the Premier League this January, Manchester United came into it unable to spend the seismic sum of money they'd probably like to improve their squad over the second half of the campaign.

United certainly need it too, sitting in seventh place in the top flight with the fourth-worst record in front of goal across the entire division.

Injuries have certainly played their hand in that too but Erik ten Hag has hardly set the world alight in the Old Trafford dugout.

He has tried, and rather failed to strengthen his squad courtesy of those he knew from the Eredivisie so why not delve into the Premier League for added bodies?

Man United looking to raid Crystal Palace

Reports from earlier in January stated that Michael Olise was one player on the radar of United. It was even stated that the club were ready to activate his £60m release clause at Selhurst Park.

However, he's not the only magical Palace star that Ten Hag seemingly has his heart set on sealing.

According to reports in Spain over the last weekend, Eberechi Eze is another name being touted with a move to the northwest, although it would allegedly take a colossal £77m fee to secure a move.

It's stated that United are only willing to go to £60m to conclude a deal so some negotiation will have to be put into place here.

Eze supposedly has the objective of securing a move in the not-too-distant future, with a summer switch more likely to occur in 2024.

How Olise and Eze could line up together

In the unlikely event that United were to secure a move for both Eze and Olise in the summer window, it could create a feared attack, one that would undoubtedly spark a dreary offensive line into life.

Ten Hag's men have only scored 24 times in the Premier League this term with Rasmus Hojlund a constant point of debate. The Dane has been on fire in Europe, bagging five goals, but on the domestic scene has been rather less potent. It took until Boxing Day for him to finally open his account in the league, with his tally now standing at two.

Eze & Olise: Record vs Man Utd Player Games Goals Assists Wins Defeats Eze 8 0 0 3 3 Olise 3 1 0 0 2 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Olise and Eze are not players that will significantly boost the side's goal tallies but they will carve open opportunities at will. Indeed versus attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League this term, the latter sits inside the top 13% of players for key passes per 90 with 2.57. Olise, meanwhile, ranks in the best 9% with 2.66.

To put that into context, United's chief creator in Bruno Fernandes is averaging 2.75 key passes per 90, placing him in the top 6% of positionally similar players in the English top flight.

Essentially, this would be a striker's dream for Hojlund, playing with three creative marvels behind him (as seen below).

Eze would be a particularly eye-catching signing for a number of reasons. Described as a "magical" player whose dribbling ability is reminiscent of a "drunken master" by Paul Hall, a man who oversaw his development at QPR, there has been very little to stop the 25-year-old this season.

His numbers aren't barnstorming, scoring three goals and supplying three assists but the eye test here needs to do the talking. Against Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime, his Palace side lost 5-0 but Eze's involvement was still phenomenal, making two key passes and six successful dribbles.

Now imagine that in a team whose primary function is to attack. It's an exciting thought to behold and one that could become a reality in the summer. It feels unlikely that United would be able to sign both Olise and Eze but either one of them would be superb signings for Ten Hag's men who desperately need more about them in the final third.