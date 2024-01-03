For many Manchester United fans, they no doubt wish that the season could just be over already, with the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest being the latest underwhelming showing.

Erik ten Hag’s team are now eighth in the Premier League after 20 games, losing nine matches already.

With that in mind, the boss is desperate to make additions to his squad in January, with injuries preventing squad rotation.

Man Utd transfers latest – Ederson

According to Goal Brasil, the Red Devils are interested in signing Ederson of Atalanta, who has been previously described as “instrumental” by Breaking The Lines.

Talks are yet to begin between the two clubs, but United are contemplating sending a proposal in January.

The Brazilian is estimated to be worth £26m, as per CIES Football Observatory, and the midfielder is reportedly keen on the move.

Ederson’s style of play

Due to what seems to be a never-ending injury list, Ten Hag will look to bring in the 24-year-old engine. The boss has already purchased an Atalanta player this season, and therefore, the potential signing of Ederson could see the Rasmus Hojlund trick repeated.

Hojlund has netted just once in the Premier League this season, yet there have certainly been signs of promise in his embryonic United career, having scored five times during the club's Champions League group stage run.

Signing Ederson could then also prove an exciting addition for both the present and future, with the Atalanta midfielder a vital cog in Gian Piero Gasperini’s system this season, playing every Serie A game and starting all but one.

The ex-Salernitana man has also netted four goals this season in Italy, which would make him United’s second-highest top scorer in the Premier League.

The midfielder has a vast skill set, and the table below shows his profile using stats from this season’s Serie A, while comparing them to his positional peers.

Ederson's 2023/24 Serie A Stats Stats (per 90) Ederson Percentile Passes into the final third 6.10 Top 11% Progressive passes 6.99 Top 5% Touches 64.52 Top 31% Tackles won 1.78 Top 11% Dribblers tackled 1.66 Top 4% Interceptions 1.54 Top 4% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Ederson is the definition of a box-to-box midfielder who can impact the game at both ends of the field. He currently plays in the midfield two of a 3-4-2-1 variant, which is an extremely demanding role both in and out of possession.

What instantly stands out regarding the Brazilian is his incredible out-of-possession work rate and statistics. His physicality and athleticism allow him to cover ground well, and when you combine that with his high tackles, dribblers tackled, and interception statistics, he would massively help United’s issue with defending transitions.

Furthermore, he is confident on the ball and is always willing to receive a pass, even under pressure. When in possession, Ederson likes to progress the play and get the ball into the attackers. His progressive passes and passes into the final third showcase that, and with Kobbie Mainoo the only defensive midfielder that can currently do that in the Red Devils squad, Ederson would be a welcomed addition.

Overall, the signing of Ederson would elevate Man United to a whole new level. With Casemiro potentially out the door, Sofyan Amrabat failing to impress, and Scott McTominay offering nothing but goals, Ten Hag should look to sign the Brazilian this January.

If United’s number 18 does leave this month, it could free up the funds to sign his compatriot, and he would walk into the United starting XI.