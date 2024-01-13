Manchester United will be desperate to make up for their poor start in the second half of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s team has an opportunity to do so on Sunday as they host Spurs in the Premier League.

With the Red Devils eighth in the table after 20 games, the former Ajax boss will look to bolster his squad in January.

Man Utd transfers latest – Youssouf Fofana

According to reports in Spain, Man United are interested in signing Youssouf Fofana.

The 25-year-old midfielder is viewed as the perfect replacement for Sofyan Amrabat, who has struggled to adapt this season.

However, a move for Fofana is unlikely this winter due to United’s strict financial fair play guidelines unless notable sales can be made, amid his estimated £26m value - as per CIES Football Observatory -

Youssouf Fofana’s style of play

A 19-year-old Anthony Martial introduced himself to United fans with a goal against fierce rivals Liverpool on debut in 2015.

Despite struggling with injuries throughout his time in Manchester, there is no doubt that he has been an excellent player when available over the years. The France forward has scored 90 goals and registered 55 assists in 317 games in a United shirt.

Martial famously came from France via Monaco for around £50m including bonuses, but that money certainly hasn’t gone down the drain, and the Old Trafford outfit will look to repeat their Martial masterclass by signing Fofana, who could also follow the 28-year-old's path from Stade Louis II to the Premier League.

The Ligue 1 engine has become a key player at Monaco, featuring in 16 matches and even contributing to four goals in the process. Fofana is a versatile midfielder who is extremely complete, and his signature would enhance United’s performance levels massively, as according to football writer Ben Mattinson, he is a “game changer."

The table below showcases his profile by displaying statistics from the last year across the top European leagues.

Fofana's Stats Stats (per 90) Fofana Percentile Progressive carries 2.37 Top 16% Progressive passes 7.83 Top 9% Passes into final third 5.97 Top 16% Passes completed 47.59 Top 32% Interceptions 1.76 Top 6% Ball recoveries 8.28 Top 4% Stats via FBref

Fofana is a physically dominant midfielder who can cover ground without breaking a sweat, yet he is just as strong with the ball at his feet as he is when undertaking defensive tasks. In short, the France ace is extremely technically secure, and he loves to influence the game in the buildup phase, as highlighted by his passing and bally carrying stats.

This is what makes him particularly attractive to United, as they struggle to control the game in the middle of the park, as proven by Scott McTominay ranking in the bottom 9% for passes attempted in the Premier League, as per FBref.

The former Strasbourg player is also extremely intelligent and can read the game extremely well. This allows him to intercept the ball frequently and react first to pick up any loose balls, which would not only give Ten Hag’s team more control but also make them less vulnerable to counterattacks.

Overall, Fofana is the perfect fit for United, and he could just be the player to fix a handful of their problems, with the club needing pluck another star from Monaco.