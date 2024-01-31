Manchester United have a chance to kickstart their Premier League campaign on Thursday as they take on Wolves.

Last weekend, Erik ten Hag's side somewhat fortuitously defeated Newport County 4-2, which highlighted their vulnerability at the back.

With that in mind, the Dutch manager must look to invest in a new defender to strengthen the backline.

Man United's latest centre-back target

According to reports from Italy via TEAMtalk, Man United are looking to seal a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton man can allegedly be signed for an incredible £40m with bonuses, which is more than half of what he was valued at by the Toffees.

Although United don't have much, if anything, to spend this month, they may be able to find a way to sign Branthwaite on a cheap deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co now 'pushing' to get a deal done in the final few days of the window.

A Wayne Rooney repeat

Wayne Rooney. A United legend who wrote his name in the history books as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, with 253 goals in 539 appearances.

From scoring a hat-trick on his debut in the Champions League to winning the trophy years later alongside five Premier League titles, the scouser-turned-Mancunian did it all.

In the summer of 2004, Rooney joined the Red Devils for a fee of around £30m from Everton, and United could repeat that masterclass by signing Branthwaite, who could also follow in the iconic striker's footsteps by switching Merseyside for Manchester.

The 21-year-old might not be quite as young as when 'Wazza' moved to Old Trafford but he has been a rock at the back for Everton this season, starting 18 Premier League games. That statement is supported by Alan Shearer, who called the defender "magnificent" for his displays in the Toffees' defence. He's slotted perfectly into the left centre-back role and performed like a seasoned professional despite his youth. That certainly sounds like Rooney.

Branthwaite's strengths and weaknesses

Let's take a look at how Branthwaite would fit into the United team with the statistics more than proving he would thrive with the Red Devils badge on his chest.

Branthwaite vs Premier League defenders Metric Stats (per 90) Ranking in PL Tackles 2.11 Top 17% Dribblers tackled 1.39 Top 1% Interceptions 1.78 Top 9% Ball recoveries 6.39 Top 12% Aerials won 2.56 Top 28% Stats via FBref

As you can see in the table above, which compares how the defender ranks against positionally similar players in the Premier League, Branthwaite is a player who loves defending.

He's extremely composed and doesn't make impulsive choices, which leave him short, but he's also not afraid to get tight and physical. The Everton defender's athleticism allows him to match pacy attackers, as shown by his high dribblers tackled statistic, while his ability to read the game is displayed via his interceptions and ball recoveries.

Nevertheless, a side of his game that he's been unable to show in the Everton team, who are often underdogs, is his ability on the ball.

Indeed, t​​​​​​he 21-year-old showed glimpses of this during his loan spell at PSV, with his long pass completion percentage in the top 6% for defenders in the Eredivisie and his touches in the mid-third being in the top 20%, as per FBref, which proves he's an accurate passer while also being comfortable enough to step into higher zones on the ball.

United would provide the perfect environment for all of his skills to shine through, and he has the potential to become a world-class defender. For a fee of £40m, Branthwaite could become the bargain of 2024, potentially emulating Rooney in the process.