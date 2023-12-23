Erik ten Hag’s team is seventh in the Premier League after 17 matches, but their seven losses show that this season has been far from smooth sailing.

The only positive from this season for Manchester United is that they have only conceded 1.24 goals per game on average, and Andre Onana has the joint most clean sheets.

However, the fact that United have been forced to field 35-year-old Jonny Evans six times this season in the Premier League highlights the need for centre-back reinforcements.

Man Utd transfers latest – Jean-Clair Todibo

Fabrizio Romano took to X this week to state that Jean-Clair Todibo has been on Man United’s list of transfer targets since June.

According to Transfermarkt, the Nice defender has a value of £30m, but the French side are reportedly asking for at least £35m.

However, the 23-year-old has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, and the London club has recently opened talks with Todibo, but the deal is expected to be complex.

Jean-Claire Todibo’s style of play

United legend Nemanja Vidic joined the club halfway through the 2005/06 Premier League season for £7m and the Red Devils could repeat that trick by signing Todibo in January, who has the potential to transform the United backline just like the Serbian did during his eight-year spell at Old Trafford.

The ex-Barcelona defender has the perfect blend of on-the-ball ability, defensive security, and athleticism, which makes the centre-back a complete player who can fit in any system. Furthermore, according to Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Todibo is “one of the most underrated CBs in Europe,” and based on the table below that shows his stats compared to centre-backs in the top European leagues, it is difficult to disagree.

Todibo's Stats Stats (per 90) Todibo Percentile Passes completed 70.16 Top 7% Progressive passes 4.79 Top 17% Touches 89.05 Top 6% Successful take-ons 0.65 Top 5% Dribblers tackled 1.34 Top 5% Stats via FBref

Todibo would slot into the right centre-back position at United and instantly elevate the team's ability to progress the play through the defence. The signing of Onana in the summer indicated that Ten Hag wishes to use his keeper in buildup and when playing out from the back, however, some of the current crop isn't equipped for the philosophy.

As you can see by the stats, the France star is among the most elite defenders for his ball-playing skills. Luke Shaw is currently the only defender that can consistently and effectively progress the play in the backline, and Todibo could take on a similar role to what Jurien Timber did under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Lisandro Martinez is also set to return soon, and he would walk straight into the left centre-back role. Due to the Argentine’s lack of speed and ability to cover ground, Todibo would be the perfect partner for United’s number six, as he has the capacity to use his acceleration to recover quickly and stop dribblers in transition.

Overall, Todibo is the definition of a Ten Hag signing, and he would form a formidable partnership with Martinez. The duo would tick every box and allow the boss to play much closer to the style he impressed with at Ajax. At just £35m, the 23-year-old would be an absolute bargain and transform United.