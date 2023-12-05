Manchester United went into this season surrounded by optimism for the first time in a few years; after all, they finished third last season, won the League Cup and recruited well over the summer, bringing in the likes of Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

However, to say things have gone downhill since then would be quite an understatement.

The club currently find themselves on the precipice of an early exit from the Champions League, thanks to some genuinely woeful performances from Onana, and seventh in the Premier League - as close to 15th place as first.

There are, of course, numerous reasons for the club's recent implosion, from the clown show that was the potential sale of the club to injuries and even reported fallings out between certain players and Erik ten Hag.

That said, the main group of first-team players just haven't been playing to the required level, and while you could take your pick as to who has been most disappointing so far this season, Marcus Rashford no doubt features highly in most people's lists.

The England international has seemingly fallen off a cliff this year, so fans will be delighted to hear that the club have been linked to AC Milan star Rafael Leão.

Manchester transfer news - Rafael Leão

According to Italian publication Calciomercato (via TeamTalk), Manchester United are well and truly in the mix to sign Leao in 2024, but they will have to compete with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain for the winger's signature.

The former Lille star signed for the Rossoneri back in 2019 for the now bargain price of around £32m, but according to the report, it would cost the Red Devils in the region of €115m (£98m) to sign the player in the new year.

This massive jump in price is both down to his incredible performances for the Italian giants and the fact that he signed a new five-year contract with the club back in May.

While the move would require the three-time European champions to splash the cash, it would likely be worth it to sign a player that journalist Carlo Garganese described as "like peak Thierry Henry" at one stage last season.

How Rafael Leão compares to Marcus Rashford

As we mentioned earlier, local lad Rashford has been abysmal this season by his own lofty standards. Where he was a seemingly unstoppable force of goals for most of last year - finishing up with 30 goals in all club competitions - he has looked incapable of finding the back of the net this season.

In his 18 United games this season, he has scored just two goals - one of which was a penalty - and provided three assists. In truth, the 26-year-old just hasn't been good enough.

However, his underlying numbers are not entirely dreadful and therefore, were Ten Hag to have a player like Leao at his disposal, he could give Rashford the time out of the limelight he so desperately needs.

When comparing the players' underlying numbers, the "unstoppable" Leão, as described by football writer Zach Lowy, slightly edges it and would likely have a more significant impact on United this season.

Marcus Rashford vs Rafael Leao Stat Marcus Rashford Rafael Leao Matches Played 13 12 Goals 2 3 Assists 1 3 Non-Penalty Expected Goals & Assists per 90 0.46 0.48 Shots on Target per 90 0.67 0.76 Shot-Creating Actions per 90 4.08 4.47 Successful Take-Ons per 90 2.17 2.28 Stata via FBref for the 2023/24 Premier League & Serie A Season

Ultimately, Leão would be a massive asset to the club were this deal to go through, and while he is undoubtedly a threat to Rashford, he could also be precisely what he needs: someone else to help shoulder the burden.