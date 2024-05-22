Whether Erik ten Hag remains as Manchester United boss next season remains unclear after a disappointing second season in charge.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League with a goal difference of -1, their worst league record in over 30 years.

It could very well be that even an FA Cup victory over Manchester City this weekend won’t be enough to save the Dutchman, although a victory would enhance his chances.

With that in mind, there is a potential replacement for Ten Hag, and one who could truly get the very best out of Bruno Fernandes too.

Man Utd’s search for a new boss

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Man United could be set to move for Mauricio Pochettino if INEOS and Co decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

The Argentine shockingly left Chelsea on Tuesday after a mutual agreement, yet he could bounce back to management right away.

It seems that the relationship between the club and the manager was one of the main reasons for his departure, as he was reportedly “hugely popular among the players.”

United have previously been interested in making the former Tottenham Hotspur boss their manager, but what sort of impact would he have on the side if he were to join?

Pochettino’s potential impact on Bruno Fernandes

It’s fair to say that both Chelsea and United have underperformed this season on every front, but one thing that’s clear is that the Blues ended the campaign on a much stronger note.

Pochettino’s side finished in sixth place, three points above the Red Devils in eighth, with 15 points from their last five games helping them leapfrog the Manchester club.

Chelsea vs Man Utd 23/24 PL Stats Stats Chelsea Man Utd Position 6th 8th Goals scored 77 57 Goals conceded 63 58 Shots (per game) 14.4 14.5 Possession 58.9% 50.5% Big chances created (per game) 3.2 2.1 Via Sofascore

As you can see by the table, Chelsea were a much more complete team this season than United, scoring far more often and playing a much more attacking style of play.

This is the type of football that the United faithful have missed this season: a possession-based approach that enables more control and dominance, which will massively benefit Fernandes in particular.

The Portuguese magnifico is the catalyst for anything positive in an attacking sense for United, creating 14 more big chances than the second most in the squad, and with Pochettino proving to have the ability to take attacking players in particular to the next level, the attacking midfielder must be licking his lips at the prospect of playing under him.

Just take Cole Palmer’s performance this season as an example. The number 20 has been absolutely immense under the instruction of the Argentine, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 29 starts.

In all honesty, that’s a level of output that the United captain can certainly reach, having scored ten goals and registered eight assists this season in the league.

What Pochettino is best at is allowing his players to express themselves, particularly the creative outlets in his 4-2-3-1. Just think of the heights Dele Alli reached under Pochettino. Whether it be by giving midfielders more positional freedom in possession or enabling them to take risks on the ball, in that sense he is certainly the "genius" that journalist Alex Keble called him.

Bruno's 23/24 PL Stats Stat Bruno (Squad rank) Goals 10 (1st) Assists 8 (1st) Shots on target (per game) 1.2 (1st) Big chances created 21 (1st) Key passes (per game) 3.3 (1st) Tackles (per game) 1.9 (4th) Via Sofascore

For the next few years, the Old Trafford rebuild has to be based around the number eight, as he’s the heartbeat of the team and by far United’s best player, as shown by the fact he ranks first in the squad for so many statistics, including key passes, goals, assists, and shots on target.

As displayed since his arrival, Fernandes is the definition of a player who could win a game on his own, an individual who can turn nothing into something, and Pochettino’s guidance will without doubt help him flourish even more than he already does.