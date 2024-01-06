A return of just 22 goals from 20 Premier League games this season has unsurprisingly shone the spotlight on Manchester United's attacking ranks of late, yet it is fair to say that the defensive unit also appears in need of reinforcement in 2024.

In the Champions League, in particular, the Red Devils looked rather shaky after conceding 15 goals in their six group-stage games - the worst record of any English club in the competition's history.

One notable issue has been Erik ten Hag's inability to settle on a regular centre-back pairing due to injury, having even been forced to deploy veteran summer signing, Jonny Evans, far more frequently than was expected.

Not only have the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane been struck down by injury or illness on numerous occasions, but with the trio all in and around their thirties, a more long-term solution needs to be found as a priority.

While Lindelof has seen his deal extended at Old Trafford in recent days, Varane, meanwhile, is currently free to discuss a possible pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs, with his deal set to expire this summer.

That rather brutal move not to hand the World Cup winner an extension would suggest that United are already beginning to think about replacing him in the near future, with Italian starlet Giorgio Scalvini seemingly one of those being lined up at present.

Man Utd transfer news - Giorgio Scalvini

As per reports in Spain that emerged last week, the Red Devils are believed to be willing to fork out the €50m (£44m) fee that would be required to trigger the 20-year-old's release clause, with Ten Hag and co looking to beat Real Madrid to the youngster's signature.

The latest indication is that the Old Trafford side view Jean-Clair Todibo as their "main target" for the position - as per transfer expert Rudy Galetti - yet Scalvini could represent a worthy alternative, having emerged as a "top talent" of late, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

As per the Spanish sources, United could look to make their move for the Atalanta ace this month, rather than wait until the summer, with that likely to come as a timely boost at a time when the Premier League giants are floundering outside the top four.

Giogio Scalvini's style of play

Already capped seven times by his country at senior level despite his relative youth, the 6 foot 4 colossus has unsurprisingly caught the attention of those at the Theatre of Dreams, having established himself as a key figure in Bergamo of late.

With 76 first-team appearances under his belt to date - in which he has scored four goals and contributed three assists - the emerging gem has quickly caught the eye of his teammates, with ex-Arsenal man Sead Kolasinac only recently stating:

"I am struck by the maturity of his 19 years. He reads the game well, he knows what to do with the ball, defend one-on-one, how to use his body in marking: it's nice to have him alongside in defence.

"But first of all he is a good guy, even humble: if he doesn't lose this character, he will have a great career."

What's more, the towering asset is also believed to share a likeness to one former United man, in the form of Gerard Pique - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig - having been praised as a 'complete, elegant and dominant centre-back'.

Pique memorably began his senior career under Sir Alex Ferguson after arriving from Barcelona in 2004, before ultimately returning to Camp Nou four years later to establish himself as a key figure in a glittering period of success for the La Liga side.

While it didn't work out for the now-retired talent in Manchester, his heroics in Catalonia showcased the blunder that Ferguson and co had made by letting him slip from their grasp, as he became at one stage arguably the "best centre-back in the world" - as ex-teammate Carlos Puyol noted in 2018.

To think that United could be able to snap up the heir to the World Cup-winning rock is intriguing indeed, with Scalvini certainly a left-field option that United should well consider.

How Scalvini compares to Varane

Much like Pique - who Puyol described as being in "complete control" on the pitch - what sets Scalvini apart is his composure and quality in possession, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 14% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes per 90.

Regularly seen driving out from the back with the ball at his feet, as part of Atalanta's preferred three-at-the-back system, the Chiari native also ranks in the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90, further proof of how comfortable he is at playing out from the back.

That is in stark contrast to the man he could replace - Varane - with the experienced defender arguably more of an old-school defender than an asset on the ball, the 30-year-old ranking in just the top 28% and the top 48% for those same two metrics, respectively.

Such quality on the ball does not detract from Scalvini's ultimate goal of keeping the ball out of the net, however, as he also ranks in the top 1% for interceptions, the top 8% for tackles and the top 20% for aerial duels won per 90.

Varane, on the other hand, ranks in just the bottom 9% for interceptions and the bottom 14% for tackles made, as well as in just the top 41% for aerial duels won across the last 365 days, seemingly suggesting that the younger man is performing considerably better of late.

With the current United man also proving unreliable due to his regular spells on the sidelines - having started just 29 league games since the start of 2022/23 - the Italian, meanwhile, has been a far more regular pick under Gian Piero Gasperini, starting 44 times since the start of last term.

Scalvini's season by numbers (Serie A) 16 games (15 starts) 1 assist 81% pass accuracy rate 4 clean sheets 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game 5.6 balls recovered per game 62% total duels won 7.08 avg match rating via Sofascore

For as good as Varane can be, the inability to rely on him over a sustained period is a pressing issue, with the ruthless decision to move him on seemingly wise.

Whether Scalvini will be the man to replace him remains to be seen, yet the Pique-esque talent seemingly has the credentials to prove a more than adequate replacement, if not an upgrade.