Erik ten Hag will be extremely disappointed with how his team has played this season so far.

Manchester United are already out of Europe and the League Cup while also sitting eighth in the Premier League, 14 points behind Liverpool in first.

With that in mind, the Dutchman will likely be desperate to strengthen his squad.

Latest on Man Utd's hunt for a striker

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag has set his sights on signing Brian Brobbey from his former club, Ajax.

The Red Devils will look to sign a striker this month on loan, unless departures raise funds.

Therefore, the Dutch forward joining his ex-coach this winter is extremely unlikely, as he is estimated to be worth £15m - as per Football Transfers - but the move could be completed in the summer.

Brian Brobbey’s style of play

Bruno Fernandes has been the heartbeat of Man United since he joined in January 2020. The Portuguese magician has become known for his endless amount of creativity and goal-scoring traits, as since moving to England, he has scored 70 goals and registered 59 assists in 212 United appearances.

Last season, the United captain created the most chances in the Premier League, and this campaign he’s created the most big chances for the Red Devils (nine) - albeit with that translating to just three assists.

In order for the number eight to thrive once again, he needs a natural goal-scorer to be on the end of his chances, not Rasmus Hojlund, who has netted once in 15 Premier League matches.

A player who could revive Fernandes is Brobbey, who’s been described as “prolific” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig. The Netherlands U21 star has scored 12 goals and tallied up four assists in 24 appearances this season across all competitions, which is the kind of form United have missed from their attackers.

The table below shows Brobbey’s stats from the last year across the last 365 days, which prove he would allow Fernandes to flourish.

Brobbey's Stats Stats (per 90) Brobbey Percentile Goals 0.59 Top 13% Assists 0.23 Top 10% Shots total 3.79 Top 4% Touches (Att pen) 8.90 Top 1% Pass completion % 76.5% Top 7% Progressive passes received 8.53 Top 5% Key passes 1.45 Top 10% Shot-creating actions 3.39 Top 10% Stats via FBref

Based on his impressive goals-per-game ratio and the fact that he is physically strong and fast, it is no surprise that Brobbey mirrors his game on Didier Drogba and idolises the Chelsea legend.

The 21-year-old loves to operate in the box, where he can work half a yard of space to strike at goal. With Bruno’s creativity and vision and Brobbey’s box presence, the Ajax striker would provide a constant target to hit for the Portugal international, allowing him to attack off instinct, which is when he’s at his best.

However, Brobbey is also a player who likes to get involved in the buildup, and he can produce opportunities for Fernandes to mirror his 18-goal 20/21 Premier League campaign. The Ajax academy graduate is comfortable receiving his back to goal and retaining possession, but his key passes, assists, and shot-creating actions prove he’s much more than just a modern-day target man.

Ten Hag gave the 21-year-old his debut at Ajax, and he will know how to get the best out of Brobbey. It is clear that the potential signing of the number nine would elevate Fernandes to an entirely new level.