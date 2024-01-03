As has been the way for Manchester United this season, it has typically been a case of taking one step forward and two steps back for the Red Devils, with that particularly evident during the final week of 2023 in the Premier League.

Having gone on a dismal run of four games without scoring in all competitions, the Old Trafford outfit subsequently bounced back in the thrilling 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, producing a stirring second-half comeback to thwart the surprise title hopefuls.

Any notion that such a result could be a turning point for the club's season was swiftly quashed just a few days later, however, with Erik ten Hag's men ending the year with a whimper following an abject, 2-1 loss away to Nottingham Forest.

While yet again the floundering outfit looked rather meek in attack, prior to Marcus Rashford's late equaliser, that grim defeat at the City Ground also highlighted the club's defensive woes once again, with Morgan Gibbs-White exposing United's shortcomings on the counter to claim an 82nd minute winner.

Far too often this season have Ten Hag's side been undone by a simple cutback from the opposition, with both Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez capitalising on the space afforded to them inside the penalty area.

Although the withdrawal of Kobbie Mainoo may have been a factor in that, it also highlighted the need for improvements to be made at the heart of the defence, hence the club reportedly stepping up their interest in a certain Jean-Clair Todibo.

Man Utd transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, United are believed to be the frontrunners in the race to sign the towering Frenchman from OGC Nice, with the Ligue 1 outfit said to be willing to cash in on the centre-back for a fee of around €60m (£52m).

The suggestion is that Chelsea are also interested in signing the 24-year-old - who has also caught the eye of Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur - yet it is the Red Devils who remain in "pole", with the one-time Barcelona ace identified as the "main target" for Ten Hag and co.

This comes amid reports throughout the summer window that the Old Trafford hierarchy were eyeing a move for the 6 foot 3 sensation, with such speculation only heightened by the recent confirmation that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is the owner of Nice, has bought a 25% stake in the Premier League side.

With rumours rife that Raphael Varane could be on his way in the near future, Todibo could well represent a long-term solution at the Theatre of Dreams.

Jean-Clair Todibo's season by numbers

Currently part of a Nice side that is just five points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the summit of France's top-flight, Todibo has helped to form a typically stubborn defensive unit so far this season, with the Ligue 1 outfit conceding just nine goals in 17 league games.

The in-demand talent has featured in 14 of those outings - helping to keep eight clean sheets - averaging an impressive 3.2 tackles and interceptions per game in that time, while also averaging a stellar 7.9 ball recoveries per game.

To be that into perspective, a resurgent Harry Maguire - who only recently claimed the Premier League's Player of the Month award for November - has averaged just 2.1 and 3.6 for those same two metrics, respectively, indicating the possible upgrade that United could have on their hands.

A further benefit of Todibo's arrival would be his composure in possession, as he boasts a pass accuracy rate of 91% and averages 101.6 touches per game as a marker of his willingness to play out from the back.

Varane, by contrast, averages only 45.8 touches per game and has a pass completion rate of 89%, further showcasing just what an asset Todibo would be both in and out of possession - hence why he has been dubbed the "complete package" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Not only could the Nice star strengthen the backline, but he could also prove a real blessing for those ahead of him, with such an addition potentially set to aid the likes of Casemiro, once he makes his long-awaited return from injury.

The stats to show how Todibo could help Casemiro

United's current woes have ensured that supporters are undoubtedly angling for the return of the experienced Brazilian, yet it wasn't too long ago that the 31-year-old was firmly under the microscope following his poor start to the campaign.

A talismanic presence last season - having been dubbed the "cement" in the side by Ten Hag - the former Real Madrid man was notably "torn to shreds" on the opening weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, as per Gary Neville, setting the tone for the woes that were to follow.

Since then - and with the midfield maestro sidelined with a hamstring issue since November - speculation has been rife that the Red Devils could be looking to cash in on their £70m signing, with Ratcliffe reportedly critical of the decision to sign the ageing asset on such a costly deal.

Shipping him off to Saudi Arabia may be the easy move, yet it does appear far too soon to write Casemiro off just yet, with the signing of a youthful, all-action presence like Todibo seemingly set to help breathe new life into the £350k-per-week monster.

Casemiro's 2022/23 season by numbers - Premier League 28 games (24 starts) 4 goals 3 assists 7 'big chances' created 4.4 tackles & interceptions per game 1 key pass per game 65% aerial duels won 7.21 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

Firstly, the Frenchman's "explosive pace" - as described by podcaster Nathan Clark - should allow him to mop up effectively in the backline and support Casemiro, with the Red Devils unlikely to be so easily caught out on the counter.

Equally, as previously noted, Todibo offers a stern last line of defence behind the midfield, showcasing that he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for tackles made per 90, again ensuring he can effectively protect the man operating in that deep-lying pivot.

The one-time Schalke loanee also has the nous to be able to pick out the likes of Casemiro with a clever, incisive pass, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 18% for progressive passes per 90, while he also has the composure to receive the ball under pressure from the midfield.

A figure with "superb build-up and defensive attributes" - as per Kulig - the two-cap international could be an undoubted brick wall at centre-back, ensuring that Casemiro and co can concentrate on impacting proceedings further forward, safe in the knowledge that they are protected behind.

As such, while the reported £52m price tag may appear somewhat steep for the mid-season window, with other Premier League clubs sniffing around, United simply must not hesitate if they are to get their man.