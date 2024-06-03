It’s a well-known fact that an injury crisis has ruined Manchester United’s most recent campaign.

However, a common problem position continues to be left-back, with Luke Shaw proving that he’s unable to fill the spot permanently.

This isn’t due to his performance on the field, but because of his terrible luck with setbacks, which have cost Erik ten Hag this season.

With that in mind, it’s important that Sir Jim Ratcliffe reinforces the position this summer, with one target also potentially holding the keys to unlocking Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd’s search for a new left-back

According to a report from talkSPORT, Man United have “identified” Milos Kerkez as a target this summer.

It’s thought that the young Hungarian could serve as competition for Shaw or even replace him in the starting lineup.

Although a fee isn’t mentioned in the report, it’s believed that Bournemouth won’t allow Kerkez to leave for a small fee.

However, as per CIES Football Observatory, the defender is estimated to be worth £26m, so a similar figure could be expected.

Why Kerkez could help save Rashford’s career

After impressing for AZ Alkmaar in both the Eredivisie and Europe during the 2022/23 campaign, Kerkez made the switch to the Premier League last summer.

During his debut campaign in the Premier League, he’s been in and out of the Bournemouth side, making just 22 starts.

Over these matches, he’s only picked up one goal contribution, an assist versus Aston Villa at home, but due to the Cherries having just 44.1% possession, he’s not had many opportunities to venture forward and influence the game.

Nonetheless, despite still being very raw at the age of 20, he’s shown enough quality to be regarded as “one of the best LB prospects" who has a “big future ahead,” according to football analyst Ben Mattinson.

Kerkez vs Shaw 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Kerkez Shaw Touches 40.9 64.7 Tackles 1.7 0.9 Clearances 2 3.1 Duels won 3.5 2.8 Dribbled past 0.4 0.5 Interceptions 0.7 0.5 Via Sofascore

However, when compared to Shaw, it’s clear to see that they’re not incredibly far apart in terms of style of play, with Kerkez even boasting better defensive statistics.

Yet, the Hungarian has mainly impressed at the Cherries due to his intense play style and the endless amount of energy that enables him to get up and down the pitch continuously.

This is the exact reason he could help Rashford return to his 30-goal-a-season form, as he’s often been isolated this season on the left flank, subsequently scoring just eight times.

The lack of a natural left-back behind him with who he can build a telepathic relationship has without a doubt held him back this season, but with Kerkez flying down in support, he’d vastly improve.

Unlike Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof, who’ve all played left-back this season, Kerkez would provide United’s number ten with an overlap, in turn enabling him to cut inside into the space created and unleash a strike, which is where he’s at his best.

Furthermore, as Kerkez is slightly more secure defensively than Shaw and wins his individual battles more frequently, he’d hand the Red Devils more opportunities to counterattack, where Rashford can use his speed and power to tear teams apart.

Overall, it’s about time that Man United signed a permanent resident for the left-back position, and having a player in that role who’s available for the majority of matches will, without doubt, improve Rashford, or whoever operates on the left of the attack.