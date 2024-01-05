Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend was their ninth loss in the Premier League.

This is the same number they suffered in the whole of last season, and Erik ten Hag’s side sits eighth, nine points off fourth.

With that in mind, the former Ajax boss could look to enhance his squad this winter, with outgoings expected and incomings potentially on the cards.

Man Utd transfers latest – Andre

According to a report from Brazilian outlet Trivela earlier this week, Man United are interested in signing Andre, who has been labelled as “one of South America’s biggest jewels” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

Other Premier League clubs, such as Fulham and Liverpool, are also monitoring the Brazilian.

It is rumoured that a fee of around £17m could secure the services of the Fluminense star, which could represent something of a bargain, even for a cash-strapped side like United.

Andre’s style of play

Casemiro has been unavailable for United since October, missing 17 matches in the process due to a knock. In truth, his performances before the injury were subpar, with his lack of athleticism and Ten Hag’s lone defensive midfield tactic exposing the 31-year-old, having notably been "torn to shreds" in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend, according to Gary Neville.

Therefore, it is reported that a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for the former Real Madrid winner.

Although unlikely, United could cash in on their number 18 with the view of investing in Andre as his replacement. The 22-year-old has become a key player for Fluminense, featuring 60 times for the club in 2023 and playing 75% of his matches in a defensive midfield role. The table below gives a concise look at the number 7’s style of play by looking at his statistics from the last year.

Andre's Stats Stats (per 90) Andre Percentile Passes completed 76.27 Top 1% Pass completion % (short, Medium, Long) 96.2%, 97.3%, 79.9% Top 1%, Top 1%, Top 5% Passes into the final third 6.63 Top 8% Touches (Def third) 89.95 (30.39) Top 2% (Top 1%) Successful take-ons 1.38 Top 14% Tackles won 1.50 Top 26% Stats via FBref

As you can see, Andre has a completely different profile from Casemiro, with the former being described as a “roaming playmaker” by Jacek Kulig. That is obvious when addressing his stats, such as his ability to complete passes with accuracy regardless of the range. He rarely gives the ball away, but his passes into the final third stat show that he isn’t safe in possession, and he is willing to progress play if the opportunity presents itself, which would give much-needed control to the United side.

Furthermore, the Brazil star plays in Fernando Diniz’s demanding side, which is fluid and willing to play the ball out from the back. Ten Hag also wants to progress to using his goalkeeper Andre Onana in the build-up, and Andre would allow the boss to implement that philosophy, as he is used to playing one touch in his own box. His calmness in possession, ability to evade the press using his quick feet, and awareness are attributes that Casemiro cannot provide.

Andre’s defensive stats aren’t near Casemiro's - who averages 3.03 tackles per 90, for instance - but that is going to be the case when he plays for a side that dominates the ball in almost every game. However, his energy and ability to win duels in the middle of the park make up for that.

Overall, Andre would be an excellent signing for Man United, and he would improve their approach massively, focusing on ball retention and not always forcing the ball forward. The 22-year-old has plenty of room to develop, so the Red Devils would be buying a future gem, not just a player who could improve the team now.

If it’s not United, whoever signs up Andre will be getting themselves a bargain.