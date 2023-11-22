Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might approach the upcoming January transfer market with some trepidation, especially with how badly his side needs rejuvenated.

The summer transfer window promised so much, yet it failed to really deliver. Mason Mount arrived from Chelsea, but he is yet to record a single goal contribution in the Premier League or Champions League this season.

Andre Onana was expected to fill the void left by David De Gea, who departed United after 12 years, yet the Cameroonian has kept just six clean sheets across his 18 matches for the club, conceding 30 goals in the process.

One of Ten Hag’s main priorities was to improve his attacking options and this led to him splashing the cash on Rasmus Hojlund, although the Dane has yet to sparkle in the Premier League.

The former Atalanta striker has failed to find the back of the net in the top flight this term, and he will need to find his feet fast, otherwise the pressure will continue to build up.

With just weeks until the winter window opens, Ten Hag will be looking to add another new signing or two if his budget allows, with a particular focus on defensive and attacking reinforcements.

Man Utd transfer news

Back in the summer, the Red Devils were linked with Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo following his exploits at the U20 World Cup for Brazil.

There were plenty of other clubs mentioned, most notably Arsenal and Chelsea, but as the transfer window rumbled on, no move ever materialised, and he remained at Santos.

The Old Trafford side could potentially be boosted by the news that the youngster looks set to leave Brazil in January, as his agent has discussed what is next for Leonardo.

"Already in the previous transfer window, he had the possibility of being sold.” Said his agent Rafaela Pimenta.

"But Santos' sporting situation was very particular. He accepted to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the season. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.

"But the time has come for the transfer. He wants to have a European experience, and his time will come this winter."

According to 90min, the forward could be signed for a fee in the region of £20m and considering how impressive he has been in South America over the previous three years, it’s hardly a surprise there are so many clubs showing interest.

With his agent confirming he is leaving, now is the time for Ten Hag to swoop, and he could even unearth a bigger talent than Hojlund in the process.

Rasmus Hojlund’s career statistics

Both Hojlund and Leonardo are the same age, but the Dane has struggled to really make an impact since moving to the Old Trafford side.

Of course, he has netted five times in the Champions League, yet all those goals came in three defeats.

There is no doubting his long-term potential, yet the Copenhagen native had scored only 27 professional goals before moving to Manchester in the summer, indicating that he still has a lot of learning to do.

Rasmus Hojlund's stats this season Premier League Champions League Goals 0 5 Assists 0 0 Shots on target per game 0.6 1.5 Big chances created 0 0 Successful dribbles per game 0.9 1 Stats via Sofascore

The youngster has also missed eight big chances in the top flight so far this term, along with winning only 32% of his total duels, indicating that he is easily brushed off the ball.

There are several things for the young sensation to work on and once he scores his first league goal, it should certainly lead to many more.

In Leonardo, however, Ten Hag could sign a player who has already amassed much more professional experience than the former Atalanta striker, while scoring more goals in the process.

Is his ceiling higher? That remains to be seen, but making a move for him in January should be Ten Hag’s main priority.

Marcos Leonardo’s season in numbers

South American football expert Nathan Joyes hailed Leonardo as a “special talent” and it’s hard to argue with him, especially with his splendid record.

Across 164 senior matches, the in-demand talent has already netted 54 times and grabbed 11 assists, and he finally emerged from a promising teenager into a striker who could make the grade in Europe during 2023.

During the 2023 Brazilian Serie A campaign, the 20-year-old not only ranked first across the squad for goals and assists (15), but he also ranked first for shots on target per game (1.1) and second for scoring frequency (a goal every 180 minutes), certainly proving himself as one of Santos’ main attacking talents.

Overall, the Brazilian scored 21 goals in 45 matches during all competitions and his next step should be a move to Europe, where he can play against better opposition while getting a taste of the Champions League.

Not only has Leonardo shone on the domestic scene with Santos, but the young gem burst onto the international scene back in May at the U20 World Cup with his country.

His performances during the competition were the catalyst for all this attention from Europe and he ranked third for goals and assists (six), along with ranking fourth for big chances created (three) and for penalties won (one), suggesting he isn’t just about scoring goals on a regular basis.

These attributes suggest he could have a wonderful chance at succeeding in Manchester, as his all-round abilities prove he won't be isolated during matches, something which Hojlund has been guilty of, especially in the Premier League.

Signing the Brazilian would signal a massive statement of intent by Ten Hag, especially with all the interest in the player from several different clubs and, as previously mentioned, Utd could be the best place for him to continue his development.

Hojlund has yet to hit the ground running in England, but over time, he should eventually repay the faith shown in the Dutchman for signing him in the first place.

Leonardo, on the other hand, already looks like the real deal, and the former Ajax boss may just be able to unearth a bigger talent than Hojlund with the current Santos man.

All eyes will be on the transfer window, which opens in just a few weeks.