Manchester United’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool last weekend could just kickstart their season after a rough start.

The Red Devils are entirely out of Europe and sit seventh in the Premier League after 17 matches.

With that in mind, Erik ten Hag will look to bolster his side this winter, focusing on purchasing a new midfielder.

Man Utd transfers latest – Midfield recruits in the pipeline

According to French outlet FootMercato, Man United will battle it out against Barcelona for the signature of midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Everton player is currently being monitored by the Red Devils recruitment team, potentially with the view of making a move in January.

The Toffees have reportedly set an asking price of £44m for the Belgian, with Sean Dyche seeing Onana as a key player.

How Amadou Onana compares to Scott McTominay

Onana, who has been hailed as “one of the most talented young players in Europe” by ex-Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez, has been excellent since his move from Lille to the Premier League.

At just 22 years old, he shows maturity and quality in almost every aspect of the game while still having plenty of growth potential.

Coincidentally, according to FBref, Onana’s most similar player in the Premier League based on last season’s statistics is Scott McTominay, whom the Everton star could eventually replace if he were to move from Merseyside. The table below serves as evidence of that.

Onana vs McTominay 2022/23 PL stats Stats (per 90) Onana McTominay Aerials won 2.17 2.64 Tackles 2.60 2.48 Interceptions 1.34 1.09 Completed passes 29.52 27.54 Progressive passes 2.86 2.56 Stats via FBref

As you can see, the duo is similar in a handful of ways, starting with their stature and height of 6 foot 4. This adds physicality to the midfield and particularly helps to deal with long balls and set pieces, with them both ranking highly for aerials won.

Their long legs and athleticism allow them to cover ground quickly to catch up to tricky attackers with speed, make tackles, and intercept the ball. Which is what the midfielders are best at, according to their FBref scouting reports.

However, the downside for both players is their ability on the ball, resulting in poor passing statistics for midfielders. Although this means that they don’t get involved in play as often as needed, it is difficult to judge Onana specifically because he plays in a defensive-minded side that tends to have less of the ball and attack via transitions.

Furthermore, Onana and McTominay offer very little in terms of creativity in the final third, and they seem to look to retain the ball rather than progress play. The Scotland international rarely picks up possession in the buildup phase, which often costs the Red Devils when they face a side that opts for a low block. This is an aspect that the Belgian star must look to develop.

Overall, it is clear that Onana and McTominay have numerous similarities in their style of play and attributes, however, the main difference is that the Everton midfielder is yet to play for a team that allows his on-the-ball qualities to flourish, whereas the United academy graduate has shown that his skills are limited. Onana has all the attributes to be a world-beater, but he needs the right environment to succeed, and Old Trafford may just provide that.