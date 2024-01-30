The appointment of Omer Barrada at Manchester United is as exciting as any new signing.

That likely isn't hard for those at Old Trafford, however, with Erik ten Hag's men hardly getting many things right in the market since he arrived in English football.

Berrada arrives from Manchester City with a rich history of brokering some of the most impressive acquisitions in the Citizens' history.

He was the man to help bring Jack Grealish to the Etihad in a then-British record deal, the brain behind a deal for Rodri and let us not forget, Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian was never going to be a risky signing and after he led them to a famous treble last term, scoring 52 goals in 53 games, proved why he was worth every penny of a £51.2m move.

So, how could United repeat something similar? The answer is not very easily. But there is one star forward potentially on the market in the summer that has the potential to live up to similar heights.

Berrada's number 1 striker for Man United

Rasmus Hojlund has finally found form over the last month following a mega £72m move to Old Trafford, scoring three goals in his last four appearances.

However, the fact is that United are in need of more potent threats if they are to find an extra level under Ten Hag.

One such option could well be RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko. Reports at the beginning of the January window stated that he may be an option for those in Manchester as the market plays out.

Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are people within the structure that still really like Sesko, and his availability would definitely turn a few heads around Old Trafford, so I can see that one being a little bit more tempting.

"But it does throw up the question of what it means for Hojlund, so it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will go there again. My hunch is that they probably won't but, seeing as they were so hot on him before and thought they might come in for him again in a year or two, it might be interesting."

Jones' hunch was indeed right as United haven't made a move this month. Though, with reports in recent days suggesting Chelsea could come into the picture the Red Devils will no doubt be on red alert again. A move may cost in the region of £42m.

How Benjamin Sesko compares to Erling Haaland

So, why could Sesko be Berrada's next Haaland-like success? Well, the Slovenian forward has already been compared to the rampant Norwegian in his fledgling career.

Indeed, NextGen football once proclaimed his play style as one that boasts the "speed of Mbappe" and the "size of Haaland". That's a salivating prospect but the forward is, as he confessed, growing slightly tired of such comparisons.

Their play style is indeed similar but they also came through the ranks at RB Salzburg, where Sesko netted 18 in 41 last term. The 6 foot 4 powerhouse has lost an ounce of his prolific ability since moving to the Bundesliga, only scoring eight goals throughout 25 matches in 2023/24, but this is still a young 20-year-old there with the world at his feet.

Some might say that with an equally young Hojlund in their ranks, there is no such need for Sesko to join the fold. Those arguments do hold up but nonetheless United need another striker to share the burden of scoring goals.

Boasting "rapid speed" and "blessed with a swagger" in the words of analyst Ben Mattinson, it's evident to see why such comparisons have been made to Haaland. Though, statistically, where do similarities lie?

Benjamin Sesko vs Erling Haaland: 2023/24 Stat (per 90 mins) Sesko Haaland Shots 2.97 3.75 Pass Success 68% 72% Key Passes 0.63 1.11 Progressive Passes 0.94 0.69 Shot-creating Actions 2.50 1.88 Carries 18.3 12.2 Aerial duels won 2.34 1.32 Stats via FBref.

The budding Slovenia international is no doubt still incredibly raw but he has a truly unique profile that would suit Ten Hag's men perfectly. Interestingly, based on the stats he's also a more complete attacker, producing more carries and shot-creating actions while winning more aerial battles. Of course, scoring goals will be the true litmus but it's a good start.

Berrada will and should be cautious in his approach next summer but this is certainly a move the new CEO must be exploring.