Manchester United have a chance to kickstart their season as they face Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have struggled to gather any consistency since the summer, which has put them ninth in the Premier League.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag must look to the transfer market to improve his squad this January.

Man Utd transfers latest – competition for Hojlund

According to TEAMtalk, Man United remain interested in signing striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer, although face competition, namely from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Dutch forward is valued at approximately £50m by Bologna, and it's thought United may well have a good run at the player given Arsenal are planning for a quiet month.

That said, the Red Devils will struggle to fund the move this January unless outgoings occur at the club first.

How Zirkzee compares to Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund only moved to United in the summer for £72m, but he has endured a rather frustrating time in England so far.

The Premier League has proved to be difficult to adapt to for the young Danish forward, as highlighted by his one goal in 15 appearances. However, that goal came in his most recent league game, which will temporarily lift the pressure off his shoulders.

On the other hand, Hojlund’s potential rival, Zirkzee, has been on fire this campaign, and his performances have warranted him being called “elite” by football analyst Ben Mattinson. The 22-year-old has been the driving force behind Bologna’s development, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 19 matches while operating as a lone centre forward in a 4-2-3-1.

Nonetheless, the table below shows how the two strikers compare based on stats from their respective leagues this season.

Zirkzee vs Hojlund Stats Stats (per 90) Zirkzee Hojlund Goals 0.40 0.09 xG 0.29 0.27 Touches (Mid third) 42.59 (20.11) 23.27 (9.10) Passes completed 20.96 11.20 Key passes 1.42 1.05 Successful take-ons 1.42 0.79 Stats via FBref

Zirkzee stands at 6 foot 4, yet despite his height, he is an extremely athletic and technical player, which has earned him comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimovic by Ben Mattinson. Just like the former United star, the Bologna attacker loves to be involved in the play, as shown by his touches and passing statistics, while having an elegance about him.

In contrast, Hojlund likes to operate on the fringe of the game, rarely showing for the ball to feet unless in and around the box.

Furthermore, the goals per 90 ratio is obviously a huge difference, with the 20-year-old underperforming his xG and the ex-Bayern star overperforming his, which not only highlights that Zirkzee is rather clinical but that he is also full of confidence.

The Bologna star is also more direct than Hojlund, preferring to impact the game via his dribbling, as shown above, however, he has become known for his ability to find space in the box using flair to stun the opposition. This highlights that the former Atalanta player needs service to be dangerous, whereas the Netherlands ace can create his own luck out of nothing.

Zirkzee would provide a completely different profile to Hojlund, which would give United a different outlook in attack. Together, Ten Hag would have the complete package strike duo, and therefore, the Bologna forward would be an excellent signing.