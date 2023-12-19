Erik ten Hag will be disappointed with the way his team has performed this season overall, but a 0-0 draw away to Liverpool last weekend could just kickstart their campaign.

Manchester United were desperate to not lose the game and displayed heroic defending, with the point putting them seventh in the Premier League after 17 matches.

A huge lack of options on the bench was obvious, with the boss looking to add a midfielder to the United ranks this winter.

Man Utd transfers latest – Joao Palhinha

According to Football Transfers, Man United are one of four Premier League clubs that are interested in bringing in Joao Palhinha this January.

The Portuguese midfielder is said to be attainable for €58m (£50m) this winter, with the battle for the Fulham star set to heat up.

His heart is set on a move to Germany after a deal collapsed with Bayern Munich in the summer, but he could stay in England amidst the interest of English giants.

Joao Palhinha’s style of play

Palhinha has become one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League since switching to Fulham last season. The Portugal international has featured 14 times for the Cottagers in the top flight this campaign, playing a key role in their climb into 11th place.

The 28-year-old is the definition of a destroyer, whose game revolves around winning the ball and stopping the opposition. It is no wonder he has been labelled a “defensive monster” by data and video analyst Marcus Bring.

United are in desperate need of a dominant midfielder who can stop transitions and regain control for the side, and with Kobbie Mainoo - who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by club legend Roy Keane - performing like an experienced professional despite being 18 years old, Ten Hag will be looking for someone to partner the wonderkid.

His current midfield teammate is Sofyan Amrabat, who has struggled since moving to England, and this is how the Moroccan compares to Palhinha based on stats from the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Palhinha vs Amrabat stats Stats (per 90) Palhinha Amrabat Tackles won 2.90 1.91 Interceptions 1.80 0.59 Dribblers tackled 4.16 2.06 Blocks 2.20 1.76 Ball recoveries 7.22 5.87 Stats via FBref

It is evident that the Fulham midfielder is far more dominant in the middle of the field and would be an upgrade on the on-loan Fiorentina man, with the former using his long legs to cover ground, make tackles, and intercept passes.

He would be the perfect partner for Mainoo, as it relieves the youngster of some defensive duties and will allow his creativity to flourish. The duo are both extremely athletic and possess great physicality, making United a hard side to play against - which they currently are not.

The only downside to Palhinha’s game is the fact that he is frequently cautioned, which reduces his availability, he’s already been booked seven times in the league this season. However, he rarely suffers from injuries, meaning that if he isn't suspended, he will most likely be fit to start.

Overall, it is clear that Palhinha would transform the Reds Devils midfield and help Mainoo blossom into a star. As a pair, they tick off every box needed to have a balanced and effective midfield unit, so the move would be a no-brainer!